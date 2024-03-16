Does Himawari have Naruto's Tailed Beast chakra in Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Explored 

Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra seems to be the topic of conversation once again as the spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 are out. While the spoilers confirmed Jura’s next move, what fans least expected was Naruto’s involvement in the series.

This seems to be an odd topic of conversation in the fandom since Kurama died a long time ago when Naruto had to fight Isshiki. Fans were quite sad to see Kurama go since he was someone who was cherished by many. They watched him and Naruto grow together and although he didn’t accept Naruto, they managed to find a middle ground eventually.

Fans realized that there was no way Kurama would return to the manga. However, once they went through the spoilers, they wondered if Himawari has Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article also contains spoilers from chapter 8, which has not been released as of this writing.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers suggest the possibility of Himawari having Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra

Himawari as seen in the manga and anime (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, and Studio Pierrot)

Spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 initially focused on the conversation between Eida and Mitsuki as they spoke about the concept of love. Following this, Kawaki found Mitsuki’s location and tried pursuing them since he knew Boruto was in and around that area. However, Shikamaru was alerted of potential threats waiting at the gates of Konoha.

Kawaki ended up diverting and reaching the gates of the village in order to neutralize the threat. Jura and Hidari, two of the most powerful Divine Tree entities were waiting there to hunt down Naruto Uzumaki since he was Jura's target. This was when the topic of Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra came into the picture as Jura was confident about Naruto’s presence in the village.

Naruto sealed in Daikokuten (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

In fact, he even managed to pinpoint the exact location. That being said, Naruto is sealed in Daikokuten, a dimension where time does not flow at all.

Fans then realized that the person Jura pointed at was none other than Himawari Uzumaki. The reason fans want to know if Himawari had Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra is purely because of the manner in which Jura sensed Naruto’s presence.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

He very clearly stated that he was able to sense Naruto because he felt the presence of another Jinchuriki. He assumed the individual was Naruto because of the presence of the Tailed Beast chakra in that person, the nature of which was similar to Jura’s.

However, the person he assumed was Naruto turned out to be Himawari. Hence, Himawari could potentially have Naruto's Tailed Beast chakra. If Kurama's chakra is present in Himawari, fans could potentially expect Kurama to return from the dead.

That being said, fans must patiently wait for the upcoming chapter’s release to learn more about the plot. The subsequent chapters from Boruto Two Blue Vortex will confirm whether or not Himawari has Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra.

