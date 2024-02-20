Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Momoshiki is still the biggest threat to Boruto post Time-skip

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, Boruto has seemingly avoided using Karma at all costs. This was evident from the fact that despite facing powerful foes like the evolved God Trees, Boruto did not rely on Karma and instead tried fighting them using his own strength.

One might think that Boruto making a strategic retreat was a good thing. However, it took the toad a few good attempts before he could convince Boruto to leave the fight. Hence, it is very clear that he was desperately trying to defeat the evolved God Trees.

With such a predicament, Boruto could have relied on his karma. However, his refusal to do so could be a hint that Boruto must be avoiding Karma usage at all costs to prevent Momoshiki Otsutsuki from taking over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Momoshiki might still be Boruto's biggest threat in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

According to a theory by a Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter), @k1k3art, Momoshiki Otsutsuki is still the biggest threat to Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. While Boruto has become exponentially strong, his body could still be taken over by Momoshiki if certain conditions are met.

As fans would know, Momoshiki Otsutsuki can take over Boruto's body if Boruto were to be unconscious, in immense pain, or if Boruto were to switch with Momoshiki. This could be the main reason behind Boruto's power-up as he must have trained hard to become so strong that he never happens to fall under any of the above situations.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the theory above, Momoshiki can take over Boruto if his karma were to be activated. This is inaccurate because if that was the case, Momoshiki would not have repeatedly asked Boruto to switch with him. Instead, he could have taken over him after forcefully activating his Karma. This was evident from the final chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga as Momoshiki forcefully activated Boruto's karma.

That said, the fact that Momoshiki could forcefully activate Boruto's karma was scary by itself.

Momoshiki convincing Boruto to switch in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Eida switched Boruto and Kawaki's positions, Momoshiki effectively hoped for Boruto to give up and have no willpower. This would be the same as Boruto allowing him to take over. Unfortunately for the Otsutsuki, Boruto retained his composure and had a strong mindset.

While it may sound like a good thing, this also means that Momoshiki can take control of Boruto if he were to ever have a weak mindset. This meant that, despite having his life stolen away, Boruto could effectively never feel down about it.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

This could be the main reason why Boruto adapted a persona similar to Sasuke's where he is majorly indifferent when facing any adversity. However, such a mindset could one day boil over as Boruto tries to hold tight to his feelings. If such a situation does take place and Boruto becomes depressed, Momoshiki could easily take control of him.

Considering that time skip Boruto might be much stronger than Momoshiki, karma boost alongside Momoshiki's control will make him stronger than ever before. Thus, if Boruto were to ever give up, it could mean the end for his entire verse.