Is Eida going to betray Kawaki and join Boruto after chapter 80? explained

In just a few hours, the highly anticipated Boruto chapter 80 will be out. However, some fans might already have an idea of what is about to happen as raw scans and spoilers of the chapter have already been leaked online. These leaks have created excitement and anticipation for the chapter's release, as they have promised an exciting and action-packed installment.

There is currently a sense of uncertainty surrounding Eida's surprising move in chapter 80 where she pays her visit to the protagonist. Some fans have been wondering which side she will align with after the time skip: Kawaki or Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Eida's shocking move in chapter 80 confuses Boruto fans

What will Eida do in the upcoming chapter?

In chapter 80, as per leaks, when Shikamaru will ask Eida to confirm whether the young Uzumaki killed Naruto, she will, at Kawaki's behest, answer in the affirmative. However, she will later question Kawaki's motives and whether going that far was necessary.

In the previous chapter, Kawaki found himself on the run in Konoha due to his alleged involvement in the disappearance of Naruto and Hinata. While he was in hiding, Eida paid him a visit. It was during this meeting that Kawaki expressed his regrets and frustrations about the fact that Boruto was Naruto's son and not just a stranger who could have been eliminated without significant consequences.

Interestingly, Kawaki's intense emotions activated Eida's true powers, which allowed her to rewrite everyone's memories.

Furthermore, in the upcoming chapter, Eida will approach Boruto and offer an apology for her actions that led to Boruto losing his identity and place in the village, and turned him into a villain. Then she will promise to not pursue him unless he decides to return to Konoha. This has left fans wondering about Eida's motives, as it seems to be a surprising move on her part.

Taking into account the events that are to take place in the upcoming chapter, it seems probable that Eida's guilt will lead her to take Boruto's side over Kawaki's.

Will Eida betray Kawaki?

It is unlikely that Eida's guilty conscience over her involvement in ruining Boruto's life will drive her to betray Kawaki. Furthermore, it seems unlikely that she will reverse the effects of her power. Instead, Eida will most likely stand by Kawaki and support him. While she did not entirely agree with Code's methods, she still chose to side with him in the past.

However, there is a slim possibility that Eida may ultimately side with the young Uzumaki, as she has shown a slight attraction towards him on a couple of occasions. For instance, when the young Uzumaki made the decision to protect his brother against Code, Eida appeared to be drawn to him.

Although it is unlikely that a romantic relationship will develop between the two characters for the sake of the plot, it may result in a situation similar to Sakura's, where she continued to stay alongside Naruto's team despite her love for Sasuke even when the latter had gone rogue.

Unfortunately, fans will have to brace themselves for a long hiatus before the release of the next chapter. Chapter 81 is expected to release in August 2023, and only then will readers receive some much-needed answers.

