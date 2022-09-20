Naruto: Why did Sakura like Sasuke? Infatuation or Noble love

Sakura has been the topic of numerous Naruto discussions on social media platforms and forums. Quite often, she is subjected to hatred, given how poor the character's development was during the earlier episodes of the series. However, one thing that fans want to understand is why she liked Sasuke.

In the Boruto series, she has a daughter named Sarada and is married to Sasuke. However, the two didn’t have the best relationship when they were growing up, and the Naruto series didn’t feature many scenes that showed their relationship’s development. In fact, Sasuke even attempted to kill Sakura multiple times. If not for Kakashi and Naruto’s timely intervention, she would not be alive today.

If that was the case, why did she continue loving Sasuke? Let’s understand more about their relationship by looking into their past.

Naruto: Taking a look at Sakura and Sasuke’s past to understand their relationship

There is no doubt that Sakura’s feelings for Sasuke during her time at the academy were purely based on the fact that he was a popular kid at the academy, who excelled in every aspect of being a shinobi. There is no denying that it was infatuation.

As the days progressed, her feelings for Sasuke only grew while Sasuke became a better shinobi. However, during their time at the academy, and even after becoming a ninja, Sasuke did not reciprocate Sakura’s feelings toward him.

The main reason for this is the fact that Sasuke was busy plotting against his brother and seeking vengeance for killing his family. With such lofty goals in mind, he didn’t have time to think about having a romantic partner.

For years, the feelings were one-sided, and there weren’t any instances hinting at the possibility of this relationship working in the future. Later in the Naruto series, Sasuke became one of the prime antagonists when he sided with Orochimaru in search of power to destroy his elder brother, Itachi.

During this phase of his life, Sakura continued loving Sasuke, who ended up nearly killing her. This didn’t happen once, and she would have died if she didn’t receive help from Kakashi and Naruto.

It is because of these instances and the lack of romantic moments between the two characters that caused a stir among the fanbase when the relationship became canon. It’s still unclear why Sasuke liked Sakura back after all that happened in Shippuden.

Sakura liked Sasuke for his superficial qualities and it certainly wasn’t real love in the beginning. However, Sakura shared some of the most life-changing events with Sasuke and this seems to have strengthened their relationship as well. While Naruto fans might not like to hear this, their relationship might have developed into something real as the days progressed, but Sakura’s feelings for Sasuke, in the beginning, were quite shallow.

It was merely infatuation, and it’s highly unlikely that it was something else. This is quite understandable since no kid at that age has the maturity to fully grasp a concept like true love. This maturity can be observed in her adulthood when viewers see how far their relationship has come in the Boruto series.

