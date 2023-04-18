Boruto chapter 80 spoilers: Why Sumire is unaffected by Eida's powers, explained

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Boruto chapter 80 spoilers were leaked online, which caused a wave of excitement among fans all over the world. The chapter revolves around Sumire and Sarada being immune to Eida's powers, Sasuke going against his memories, and Boruto managing to resist the influence of Momoshiki, inheriting the Will of Fire as a true shinobi.

In the chapter, Sumire reaches out to Sarada and shares information about Eida's actions, revealing that everyone has fallen under her spell except the two of them. Amidst all of this, Sarada awakens the Mangekyō Sharingan, convincing Sasuke to go and save Boruto. However, the mystery surrounding Sumire's immunity to Eida's powers still continues to puzzle everyone.

Sumire and her immunity to Eida's powers as seen in Boruto chapter 80 spoilers

In the spoilers for Boruto chapter 80, we witness Sumire displaying immunity to Eida's powers and communicating with Sarada to update her on Eida's actions. She informs Sarada that everyone except the two of them are under Eida's spell and that they are the only ones capable of helping Boruto at the moment.

Subsequently, Sarada desperately tries to convince Sasuke to save Boruto's life, awakening her Mangekyō Sharingan in the process. This makes Sasuke trust her, and he decides to go against his memories and help out Boruto. The interaction between Sarada and Sumire and its subsequent effects is being chalked up by fans as being due to a single reason.

Fans have been speculating over the last few chapters that Sarada is immune to Eida's powers because of her Uchiha lineage. However, the latest Boruto chapter 80 spoilers indicate that this theory is incorrect as even Sasuke, who's an Uchiha and the reincarnation of Indra, is affected by her powers. Thus, the cause of Sarada's immunity to Eida's abilities remains unknown.

Furthermore, there have been numerous discussions regarding Sumire's immunity as well, with many new theories popping up all over the internet. One popular fan theory suggests that Sarada and Sumire are immune to Eida's powers because they are in love with Boruto. This theory states that their love for an Ōtsutsuki is what protects them from Eida's spells.

Sarada showing her feelings for Boruto (Image via Viz Media)

There are indications that Sarada may have some feelings for Boruto, although she has not openly acknowledged them. The fact that Sumire is also unaffected lends some credibility to this theory, as it's possible she might also be hiding her feelings for Boruto as well. Other than that, another theory suggests that Sumire carrying Hashirama's cells is the reason she is immune.

Fans are having mixed reactions to Boruto chapter 80 spoilers, with many feeling that Sarada and Sumire being immune to Eida's powers due to their love for the Uzumaki is a cheap ploy that would work to the detriment of the story. However, others are raging in an all-out war on Twitter, shipping Boruto with their favorite female character and debating who is more deserving of his love.

The aforementioned tweets encapsulate a fraction of the hype and excitement of fans following the release of Boruto chapter 80 spoilers. Right now, the fandom is divided with some thinking Sumire and Sarada being immune due to them being in love with Boruto is bad writing, some shipping Boruto with Sarada and others with Sumire.

The action-packed and emotionally heavy chapter has created a storm on Twitter, with Boruto fans being hyped to see their favorite series reaching new heights with every new chapter. Boruto himself is developing into one of the most resilient and interesting characters in the series. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for him and whether Sarada and Sumire will fight against Eida in the future.

