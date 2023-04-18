Boruto chapter 80 raw scans and spoilers: Sasuke takes a drastic decision as Sarada awakens Mangekyo Sharingan, and Sumire escapes Eida's powers

Boruto chapter 80 raw scans and spoilers were leaked online on Tuesday, April 18, sending fans into a frenzy with back-to-back stunning visuals. The chapter revolves around the immunity of Sarada and Sumire to Eida's power. Additionally, it focuses on Boruto inheriting the will of fire as a shinobi.

Previously, in Boruto chapter 79, as everyone was hunting down Kawaki on the call of Shikamaru, Kawaki came across Eida and unknowingly used her power to launch an omnipotent power that rewrote the history of Kawaki and Boruto. Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki, and Boruto became the outsider who killed Naruto. As history reversed and the omnipotent power influenced everyone, everyone is now hunting down Boruto with the accusation of killing Naruto.

Boruto chapter 80 raw scans and spoilers reveal Sarada and Sumire's immunity to Eida's power

According to the Boruto chapter 80 raw scans, the chapter starts with Shikamaru confirming from Eida that Boruto killed Naruto. As Kawaki grabs the collar of Eida, she answers affirmatively to Shikamaru, and this makes Shikamaru make a public announcement regarding Boruto killing Naruto.

As the raw scans of Boruto chapter 80 say, Sarada shatters to the ground after hearing the announcement from Shikamaru, and Mitsuki departs to look for Boruto. The chapter also assures that the Omnipotent Power that caused the reversal of the history was Kawaki's doing, as Eida asks Kawaki whether going this further was necessary. Kawaki responded that he will keep Naruto sealed until he kills Boruto. Momentarily, Daemon makes his entrance.

In the next panel of Boruto chapter 80 raw scans, Sasuke finds Sarada, and she informs Sasuke about Mitsuki's intention. Sasuke considers that a natural instinct, as Eida's power also influenced him. Sumire then contacts Sarada and informs her of Eida's actions. Sumire and Sarada seem to be the only ones who are not affected and can help Boruto.

Meanwhile, Boruto comes across Team 10 and gets trapped in their formation. As Sarada tries desperately to convince Sasuke that Boruto is not the one who killed Naruto, Sasuke stays influenced and tells Sarada to go home.

Thus, in Boruto chapter 80, Sarada unlocks the Mangekyo Sharingan, which convinces Sasuke to go and save Boruto. He saves Boruto from the grasp of Team 10 and tells him that he remembers Kawaki as his apprentice, and they fought together to defeat Momoshiki.

Sasuke also tells him that he doesn't trust his memories as he sees Boruto wearing his headband. Sasuke also stated that he trusts his daughter more than anything and that he will risk his life to save Boruto.

As Sasuke tells Boruto about this, Eida sees this conversation through her Senrigan and goes to Boruto without telling Kawaki about it. Meanwhile, Momoshiki tries his best to take control of Boruto's body forever by trying to influence him. But he fails and thinks to himself about the laudable mental strength of Boruto.

At that moment, Eida approaches Boruto, along with Daemon, and apologizes. Boruto says by smiling that he has the blood of his father, mother, and grandfather going through his veins, and like them, he inherits the will of fire that a shinobi requires.

In the final panel of Boruto chapter 80 raw scans, Boruto is preparing to train to become stronger to end the fight with his brother. However, Code plans to take revenge on Kawaki and still wants to kill Boruto.

Boruto chapter 80 spoilers have left fans reeling as they reveal the remarkable resilience and determination of the younger generation. Both Sarada and Sumire displayed immunity to Eida's power and planned to help Boruto from the altered reality. Their unwavering commitment to their friend serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of loyalty and friendship within the world of Shinobi.

This pivotal chapter marks the beginning of a new direction for the series, which will likely go on hiatus after this installment. Much of the credit for the impact of this chapter goes to Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto and, in particular, the illustrator of Boruto, Mikio Ikemoto. Fans have been effusive in their praise for Ikemoto's exceptional artwork throughout the chapter.

As the anticipation for the official release of Boruto chapter 80 intensifies, enthusiasts will undoubtedly generate even more theories and conjectures about what the future holds for these beloved characters as this chapter drives further toward the Boruto time skip.

