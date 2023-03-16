Why Sarada is immune to Eida’s powers in Boruto chapter 79

Boruto chapter 79 spoilers were leaked on Wednesday, March 15, and fans were stunned by the intensity and twist in the story. As fans share their thoughts and theories on the internet, one question that keeps coming up is why Eida's powers didn't affect Sarada.

There could be several reasons behind Sarada's immunity against Eida's mighty power. It could be a combination of factors, including Uchiha's lineage and Sarada's feelings towards Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 79.

Boruto chapter 79: Reasons why Sarada is immune to Eida's influence

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki BORUTO CHAPTER 79 NEWS



> Sarada and Sumire is the only two people that we know that’s not effected by Eida charm or her manipulation when she rewrite history… they the only ones that knows the truth. BORUTO CHAPTER 79 NEWS> Sarada and Sumire is the only two people that we know that’s not effected by Eida charm or her manipulation when she rewrite history… they the only ones that knows the truth. ⚠️BORUTO CHAPTER 79 NEWS⚠️> Sarada and Sumire is the only two people that we know that’s not effected by Eida charm or her manipulation when she rewrite history… they the only ones that knows the truth. https://t.co/5edrs13nbQ

Created by Amado, Eida is a Cyborg who can make anyone who sees her fall madly in love with her, regardless of gender or orientation. Moreover, according to the raw scans of Boruto chapter 79, Eida used more power than usual, which rewrote the story of Kawaki and Boruto, causing the latter to become an outsider in Konoha village.

Everyone considered Boruto an enemy because they believed he had killed Naruto. In contrast, Kawaki became Naruto's son, who was born and raised in Konoha.

However, in the raw scans of Boruto chapter 79, Sarada seemed to be unaffected by Eida's power. When Mitsuki attacked Boruto under Eida's influence, Sarada appeared surprised by Mitsuki's actions, indicating that she was not affected by Eida's power. Fans speculate that Sarada's immunity could be due to the lineage of Uchiha's blood.

janielevs CR: SASUKE RETSUDEN MANGA @janielevs



So are the Uchihas the only ones who is immune to this? Sasuke and Sakura's Genjutsu immunity really paid off in a way with how Sarada is not affected by Eida's ability.So are the Uchihas the only ones who is immune to this? #borutochapter79spoilers Sasuke and Sakura's Genjutsu immunity really paid off in a way with how Sarada is not affected by Eida's ability.So are the Uchihas the only ones who is immune to this? #borutochapter79spoilers https://t.co/EyqXadxT7F

Being a part of the Uchiha lineage, she possesses the Sharingan eye, a kekkei genkai of the Uchiha clan. Sarada's parents, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura, are experts at releasing Gentjutsu. However, there could be more reasons for Sarada's immunity to Eida's power.

Another theorized reason for Sarada's immunity to Eida's power could be Sarada's affectionate feelings towards Boruto. Sarada was among those who truly revered him. Boruto even once saved Sarada's life, which increased her respect for him. Fans speculate that Sarada's attachment to him was so strong that it might have kept her grounded while Eida's charm swayed others around her.

You gotta hear the... {🥗 3tomoe WHEN❓️} @Borusar77830356



There's no point in staying in Konoha if they're all affected & can't help. It would only slow her down!



And why stay and live a lie as if nothing happened instead of reacting knowing you + Hope #Sarada will leave Konoha, she will definitely try to find a way to free them all.There's no point in staying in Konoha if they're all affected & can't help. It would only slow her down!And why stay and live a lie as if nothing happened instead of reacting knowing you + Hope #Sarada will leave Konoha, she will definitely try to find a way to free them all.There's no point in staying in Konoha if they're all affected & can't help. It would only slow her down!And why stay and live a lie as if nothing happened instead of reacting knowing you + https://t.co/oho55FRD6M

Previously, when Eida first arrived in Konoha, she was accompanied by Sarada and Sumire. Surprisingly, they were not influenced by Eida's charm. It could be due to their genuine feelings towards Boruto. This could explain why Sarada is immune to Eida's power and not influenced by her rewriting of reality.

Fans also speculate that Sarada might leave the Konoha village with Boruto as he is now considered an enemy. While it is still uncertain what will happen in the upcoming chapters, fans eagerly anticipate that Boruto and Sarada's story may develop further.

Final thoughts

Ryan @Uzumaki__144

Do you know what that means ?

#Boruto At the top left of the cover of chapter 79 is written "It is time to leave".Do you know what that means ? At the top left of the cover of chapter 79 is written "It is time to leave".Do you know what that means ? 👀🔥#Boruto https://t.co/qgD7FR8AmM

Whatever the reason behind Sarada's immunity against Eida's power in Boruto chapter 79, fans hope Sarada will remain unaffected. Because in the current scenario, Sarada might be the only one who could recognize who Boruto is. He is almost on the verge of becoming a rogue ninja.

However, among all the unexpected events, Sarada's immunity to Eida's power has become a hot topic of discussion among fans. Fans are trying their best to theorize about Sarada's immunity against Eida's influence. However, it is still uncertain whether she will be unaffected or not.

Many facts will be revealed in the next chapters, and fans can't wait for Boruto chapter 79 to come out next week officially on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Poll : 0 votes