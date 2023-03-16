Boruto chapter 79 teases the end of the road for Naruto's closest ally

Boruto chapter 79 has left fans in a frenzy with an unexpected twist that was leaked online before the official release. The raw scans of the chapter have given rise to many speculations and theories, especially regarding Naruto's closest friend, Sasuke.

Fans are worried about Sasuke's fate as they speculate that he might not be influenced by Eida's godlike power, which could result in dire consequences for supporting Boruto.

Previously, Kawaki managed to escape from the grasp of Sasuke and others, with the help of Momoshiki. The story moves forward as everyone in the village looks for Kawaki, according to the spoilers of Boruto chapter 79.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 79.

Boruto chapter 79: Sasuke might not be influenced by Eida's power

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki what’s up with that tho?! Maybe we find out soon…



what's up with that tho?! Maybe we find out soon…

As seen in the raw scans of Boruto chapter 79, after Eida’s godlike power reversed the history of Boruto and Kawaki, everyone was influenced, standing against Boruto and looking at him as an enemy of Konoha, who killed the Seventh Hokage. Except for Amado.

It seems like Amado was looking at Sasuke, which has led to the theory that Sasuke might not be affected by Eida's power and might be playing along with everyone. It is possible that Sasuke might stand up for Boruto and fight against everyone to protect him, even if it means facing harsh consequences, including death.

𓆩ASD𓆪 @libraarye Alright so I dug up Sasuke and Boruto’s last convo and Sasuke saw it coming WORD TO WORD. The reason Sasuke gave Boruto his headband was so that he’d be able to remember him in case such an event was to occur. He really undid Eida’s jutsu on himself, Sasuke is a true genius Alright so I dug up Sasuke and Boruto’s last convo and Sasuke saw it coming WORD TO WORD. The reason Sasuke gave Boruto his headband was so that he’d be able to remember him in case such an event was to occur. He really undid Eida’s jutsu on himself, Sasuke is a true genius 😭 https://t.co/YYQWB4qtTu

Another theory regarding Sasuke not being influenced by Eida's power refers to a conversation between Sasuke and Boruto, where the former told the latter to keep his headband as a gift. Sasuke also thought to himself that he might be the one who needs to show Boruto his resolve.

In another scene, Sasuke mentioned that even if they ignore how Hokage's son was killed, it will remain a fact, and it cannot be helped if bias occurs on top of that.

Based on this, it is theorized that Sasuke saw this incident coming beforehand and prepared for it in advance. Sasuke might have already made up his mind to protect Boruto, even if it meant sacrificing his life.

As everyone is influenced by Eida's godlike power, they are now thinking of Boruto as an enemy of Konoha, and it is possible that they will go to zero tolerance against him. If Sasuke comes in between, he might face harsh consequences.

ahmed @haksall1

#Borutoch79spoilers this panel does not show sarada and sumire but it shows sasuke with the rest, so yea sasuke is affected this panel does not show sarada and sumire but it shows sasuke with the rest, so yea sasuke is affected#Borutoch79spoilers https://t.co/AyOYo76UIg

mode.tm_ @Boro7O



Sasuke 90%

Sumire 10%



Sasuke, Sarada and Sumire with Boruto.



There is nothing better than this moment to reveal Sarada's future



You can see that Amado is suspicious of Sasuke..

Sumire ? Sasuke? Hmmmmmm I think it's not Boruto's blood

The relationship between Boruto and Sasuke has been a significant aspect of the series since the beginning. Boruto considers Sasuke his mentor, and Sasuke has always looked out for him. The fact that Boruto was wearing Sasuke's headband and cloak at the beginning of the series signifies their bond.

It also led fans to think about Sasuke’s fate. If Sasuke dies protecting Boruto, it will be a significant loss for the latter and the series as a whole. The fandom of Naruto and Boruto will be shattered by the demise of one of their beloved characters.

Final thoughts

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING

Boruto has now become homeless, a deuteragonist and a villain. This plot twist is crazy!

Boruto chapter 79 raw scans have left fans with many theories and speculations, especially regarding Sasuke's fate before the official release.

Boruto chapter 79 chapter will be the subject of crucial discussions among fans for a long time. Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto and illustrator Mikio Ikemoto have done a wonderful job in the portrayal of the story.

The upcoming chapters of Boruto manga will reveal whether these speculations hold any truth or not. Until then, fans can only wait and hope for the best.

