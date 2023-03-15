Boruto chapter 79 spoilers and raw scans: Kawaki's wish comes true as Eida rewrites Boruto and his history

Boruto chapter 79 has taken the internet by storm as raw scans were leaked, revealing one of the most jaw-dropping twists in the series thus far. As the anticipation for the official release of the chapter increases, fans have been left to ponder over the implications of this dramatic turn of events. The leaked scans not only unveiled an unexpected plot twist but also showcased the Godlike power of Eida, a character whose actions have significantly altered the course of the story.

The cover of Boruto chapter 79 hints at the omnipotent nature of the events about to unfold, and the spoilers have certainly lived up to the hype. As Eida's Godlike power takes center stage, the entire narrative of the manga is set to be redefined. The official release of the chapter is eagerly awaited, as fans are on the edge of their seats to witness how the events play out.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 79

Boruto chapter 79 spoilers revealed Eida's Godlike power

According to the raw scans, Boruto chapter 79 picks up right where the previous chapter left off, with Boruto holding his eye with the scar he received after Kawaki's attack. It seems that Shikamaru has already declared a search party for Kawaki, who has escaped with the help of Momoshiki. As everyone starts searching for him, Mitsuki joins them too. Boruto asked Sarada to accompany Mitsuki, concerned for his friend's well-being.

Meanwhile, Kawaki is doing his best to erase his chakra, hoping to remain hidden from his pursuers. But in the process of doing all that, he exhausts himself. Eventually, Eida was able to locate Kawaki using her Senrigan. Daemon, Eida's younger brother, wants to go with her, but she ignores him and departs to find Kawaki.

Upon finding Kawaki, Eida reassures him that she is on his side. Kawaki, driven by his desire to protect Naruto, expresses his wish to switch places with Boruto, to be the son of Naruto Uzumaki, and leave Boruto as an outsider. This is the turning point that sets the stage for Eida's incredible display of power.

By embracing Kawaki’s face with her hand, Eida sends out an aura. With Godlike power, she changes history and swaps Boruto and Kawaki's lives. Boruto becomes the enemy of the Konoha village for killing Naruto, while Kawaki assumes the role of Naruto's son, born and raised in Konoha.

In the aftermath of Eida's history-altering power, everyone, including Mitsuki, considers Boruto an enemy. It seems that Momoshiki's prophecy regarding Boruto has come true. Mitsuki goes into Sage Mode and attacks Boruto, considering him an enemy of Konoha. The vision that Boruto experienced in Chapter 75 appears to be coming true.

Interestingly, Sarada seems to be unaffected by Eida's power. In the final panel of Boruto chapter 79, it has been revealed that Momoshiki explained the situation to Boruto, who now bears the burden of being the outsider responsible for Naruto's death.

Final thoughts

The events of Boruto chapter 79 spoilers have sent shockwaves throughout the fandom, as the unexpected twist has generated a frenzy of online discussion and speculation. Eida's Godlike power and its ability to rewrite history have dramatically altered the course of the series, leaving fans eager to see how Boruto and Kawaki will navigate their new, radically changed lives.

Credit for this wonderful work goes to Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto and especially the illustrator of Boruto, Mikio Ikemoto. Everyone is praising Ikemoto’s marvelous illustration in this chapter. As the anticipation for the official release of Boruto chapter 79 continues to grow, fans will create more theories and possibilities for the upcoming chapters.

Boruto chapter 79 is set to release on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

