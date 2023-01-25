Boruto: Will Kawaki's obsession with Naruto pit him against Boruto?

Naruto and Boruto have undoubtedly been two of the most influential animes since their inception in October 2002. Both the anime's adventures and thrills are breathtaking and unpredictable, and this is something that fans have always loved about them.

Masashi Kishimoto has the honor of calling himself the master of both titles, and the concept in which he made them is fantastic and mesmerizing. The character design, narrative, soundtrack, and everything else are absolutely marvelous and almost perfect.

Kawaki being one of the major characters he created is supposed to be the adversary who opposes the main character of the series for some underlying reasons that will be talked about in this article.

The dynamics of Kawaki and Boruto's relationship in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Kawaki: Everything you need to know

Kawaki is a character who is usually straightforward and doesn't mind coming across as unpleasant, but that is partly because of the struggles he went through growing up. He was abused by his biological father, Kokatsu, which eventually led to him becoming harsh to others.

Jigen played an important role as a father figure in his life and he became the mentor he always needed. Kawaki was thought to be lucky to have been nurtured by him at first but then Jigen turned out to be harsh on him too.

Kawaki is regarded as an exceptional fighter. Jigen ruthlessly trained him in hand combat and other variations. When he became Isshiki's vessel, he received the Kama mark of Isshiki. In the battle he fought against Delta, Kawaki lost his right forearm, which was subsequently repaired by Naruto's Chakra.

Understanding Kawaki's obsession with Naruto

Naruto was like the real adoptive father of Kawaki. He imparted the values of compassion, tenderness, and respect to Kawaki. After escaping from Jigen, Naruto accepted him as a member of his own family.

Kawaki was treated in the same manner as Naruto's son, Boruto. This gave him the motivation to admire Naruto and prioritize him over everyone else. Kawaki never had the chance to experience a sense of belonging before that, which intensified a strong feeling of love and immense respect for Naruto in his heart.

What does Boruto think about Kawaki?

The Uzumaki family included Kawaki after he came to Konoha. Post this, Kawaki and Boruto were seen acting like enemies towards each other. They competed against each other in most of the things they came across, but eventually, they became good friends, more like brothers.

Fans drew parallels between Naruto and Sasuke's relationship and that of Boruto and Kawaki. That explains why they have some sort of rivalry with one another. Although they share a strong bond because of their shared fate, it is also controversial to some extent just like Naruto and Sasuke’s bond.

Will Kawaki turn against Boruto?

Kawaki's obsession with Naruto was understandable as he never had anyone to look up to before Naruto came into his life and played the role of a father that he always needed.

The fact that Naruto was the only one who loved Kawaki adds up to his reasoning for becoming so attached to him. As Boruto and Kawaki grew up together, they had several differences and similarities, but later, something happened that wasn't expected at all.

Kawaki confessed his true feelings and admitted that the sole reason for him attacking Boruto wasn't just to remove Momoshiki from doing more harm. He revealed that he had his own selfish reason for doing so too. This was pretty shocking for fans, although he did admittedly feel guilty for what he did.

Kawaki's reason for sending Naruto to another dimension wasn't just to protect him but it was also to leave Kawaki alone so that he could kill his son. This does seem cruel as both of them lived together and considered each other to be good friends. However, Kawaki's obsession with Naruto seems to have blinded him, leading him to take these steps.

