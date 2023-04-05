Boruto Episode 294: Major spoilers to expect

With the release of episode 293, the Boruto anime entered into its indefinite hiatus. In the final episode, we saw the young Uzumaki getting revived by Momoshiki after he was pierced by Kawaki's attack. The episode also solidified the existence of the Jōgan dojutsu, which made an appearance in one of Boruto’s eyes.

After the hyped conclusion of episode 293, fans are now excited to learn what'll happen in the next episode of the anime, which will be released post-hiatus. This article will analyze some of the spoilers fans can expect from episode 294.

The release date for this upcoming episode is yet to be announced by Studio Pierrot.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers for the Boruto anime and manga.

Shikamaru confronting Amado and and other major revelations fans might get to see in Boruto episode 294

1) Sasuke giving intel on Code's whereabouts

Boruto episode 293 adapted chapter 67 of the manga, titled Rif 1, covering the revival of Boruto and the fight between Kawaki and Code. Given this information, we can assume that the upcoming episode of the anime will cover chapter 68 of the manga, titled Scar.

In chapter 68, Sasuke can be seen giving intel to Shikamaru regarding Code's hideouts, stating that he could be in one of Boro's cult facilities. According to him, there's a hidden structure in the Land of Snow where there is a secret facility that only the top brass of the cult know about. This could be a good starting point for episode 294 of the anime, following the hiatus.

2) Shikamaru confronting Amado

In manga chapter 68, Shikamaru can be seen confronting Amado about restoring Kawaki's Karma without his consent. Amado justified his position by stating that as Kawaki detests Karma, he probably would have never given his consent. He also reasoned that in order for the Karma to remanifest, Kawaki's intent was absolutely essential, arguing that he himself chose this path.

However, Shikamaru didn't fall for this and asked Amado about the reason behind his obsession with Kawaki's Karma. He clearly stated that he doesn't believe that Amado did this for Konoha or Kawaki's benefit, suspecting that he has an ulterior motive. This could be a talking point in episode 294 of the anime.

3) Code threatening Amado

A major twist came in Boruto chapter 68 when Code teleported into the room while Shikamaru was confronting Amado about his obsession with Kawaki's Karma. The antagonist flung Shikamaru away before getting Amado in a chokehold and asking him to remove his limiters.

Code even revealed that Amado just needs to look into his eyes and utter a command for the process to work, saying that it only takes seconds. This huge revelation and Code's sudden disruption could be a talking point in episode 294, given that the anime stays true to the manga source material.

4) Delta fighting Code

Further into chapter 68, we see Shikamaru using his Shadow Possession Jutsu to stop Code from inflicting harm on Amado. With his intricate plot, Shikamaru is able to trick Code, backing him into a corner while releasing his trump card, Delta. She is a former antagonist who was reprogrammed by Amado to protect Konoha.

A kick from Delta was enough to send Code flying with him being unable to defend himself against the former Kara member. Thus, he yet again reached into his claw mark, with Shikamaru thinking this to be an escape attempt.

It is possible that this fight scene will be present in episode 294 of the anime.

5) Eida making her appearance

Boruto chapter 68 concludes with Eida finally making her entrance out of Code's claw mark. Called in as reinforcement against Delta and others, Eida's presence made Amado sweat, signifying her power level. Seeing that the anime took some artistic liberties, it is uncertain if episode 294 will follow the manga to the letter.

However, fans could very well see Eida being brought in as a reinforcement in Boruto episode 294 as it sets the stage for the fight between her and Delta. In this fight, Eida showcases her ability to enchant her opponents on an instinctual level.

