Boruto episodes that are Manga canon: A complete list

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular anime series that follows the story of Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki. The first half of the anime ended after a six-year run with the release of episode 293. Those looking forward to plunging into the series may want to start watching it immediately as the series is set to return later this year.

However, many have criticized the anime for having too many filler episodes. These episodes frequently deviate from the manga's storyline and lack the same amount of depth and quality, causing the anime's overall reception to suffer. This is why we have compiled a list of all the manga canon episodes here.

Boruto anime episodes that are adaptations of the manga

The young Uzumaki and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Boruto anime series, a continuation of the popular Naruto franchise, premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, 2017. Part 1 of the series consisted of 293 episodes that wrapped up in 2023. Throughout its six-year run, the anime series managed to keep its viewers engaged and invested in the lives of its characters. From heartwarming character development to intense battles, the series delivered a wide range of emotional and action-packed moments.

To date, the anime series has had a total of twenty-six story arcs. While a number of these arcs are original to the anime, there are also episodes that closely follow the manga's storyline and are considered to be manga canon episodes. These episodes provide a faithful adaptation of the original source material as they closely follow the events of the manga.

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some notable canon episodes of the Boruto manga include the introduction of new villains such as Kawaki and Jigen. The anime recently entered the Code arc, which is also part of the manga canon.

Here is a list of the manga canon episodes from Boruto:

Episodes 19-23

Episode 39

Episodes 53-66

Episodes 148-151

Episodes 181-189

Episodes 193-208

Episodes 212-220

Episodes 287-293

What about the other episodes?

The protagonist of the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Watching Boruto is admittedly a complicated affair because there is no clear line separating the canon from the filler.

There are, for example, anime canon episodes which are episodes that are exclusive to the anime and do not follow the original manga plotline, but their plots are approved by the mangaka. These episodes are written by the anime's team of writers and can include original storylines, character development, and new adventures that were not present in the manga.

Anime canon episodes allow the anime to build on the universe of Boruto and experiment with new ideas and concepts. It also allows viewers to spend more time with their favorite characters and see them in different situations. It's worth noting that anime canon episodes can sometimes lead to inconsistencies or contradictions with the original manga storyline.

Sasuke Retsuden adaptation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are also canon episodes based on ancillary material like light novels. Even more recently, just before the anime entered the Code arc, it adapted Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust.

Finally, there are the despised filler episodes, which viewers may totally skip. Despite the criticism of the anime's filler episodes, it is important to note that they do serve a purpose in extending the story beyond the manga and giving viewers more time with their favorite characters. Furthermore, they allow the manga storyline enough time to develop.

