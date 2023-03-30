Boruto Part 2 leaks reveal disappointing details

The highly anticipated Boruto Part 2 has been the subject of numerous speculations and leaks since the anime went on hiatus after airing its finale episode.

Among the various leaks, one Twitter account named @Haise_222 has garnered significant attention for its claims about the potential storylines in the upcoming season. The leaked information has left fans disappointed due to the mention of the return of an old arc, the Funato arc Part 2, which was not well-received by the audience in its previous iteration.

With the Boruto anime going on hiatus after a highly acclaimed finale, fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of Boruto Part 2. While the exact date of its return is yet to be confirmed, the leaks from @Haise_222's Twitter account have fueled discussion and speculation about the content that might be included in the upcoming season.

Boruto Part 2 leaks suggest the return of the Funato arc, much to the disappointment of fans

Haise @Haise_222



- The original arcs will take place when Ada and Daemon start living in Konoha.



- Sarada's arc will focus on a joint mission between Sarada and Mitsuki with Team 10.



- The Funato arc part 2 will approach Buntan joining the Funatos to go in search of Shizuma. #BORUTO Leaks- The original arcs will take place when Ada and Daemon start living in Konoha.- Sarada's arc will focus on a joint mission between Sarada and Mitsuki with Team 10.- The Funato arc part 2 will approach Buntan joining the Funatos to go in search of Shizuma. #BORUTO Leaks- The original arcs will take place when Ada and Daemon start living in Konoha.- Sarada's arc will focus on a joint mission between Sarada and Mitsuki with Team 10.- The Funato arc part 2 will approach Buntan joining the Funatos to go in search of Shizuma. https://t.co/SUgxOGocNe

According to Twitter account @Haise_222, Boruto Part 2 is expected to return with three arcs, though their order has not been specified. The first arc may adapt the manga portion where Eida and Daemon are invited to live in Konoha.

Another arc may feature Sarada's journey as her third Tomoe of Sharingan gets unlocked on a joint mission between Sarada, Mitsuki, and Team 10. The final arc mentioned in the leaks is the return of the Funato arc, with Buntan joining the Funato in their search for Shizuma Hoshigaki.

Aryan Nazir @aryannazir2004 @Haise_222 I will only take Sarada 3 tomeo arc and Shippuden era arc but NO MORE FUNATO PLEASE LIKE THAT ARC BOUGHT BORUTO ANIME DOWN A LOT @Haise_222 I will only take Sarada 3 tomeo arc and Shippuden era arc but NO MORE FUNATO PLEASE LIKE THAT ARC BOUGHT BORUTO ANIME DOWN A LOT

Fans have received the first two arcs of Boruto Part 2 with enthusiasm, but the news of the Funato arc's return has left them disappointed. The original Funato arc was considered an anime canon and was intended to provide more limelight to the side characters and showcase their capabilities in more detail.

However, the arc was poorly received due to its tedious storyline and subpar visualization.

Jae'L @tk_jael The worst and longest filler arc in Boruto is the Funato arc, and the worst part is if you skip it you miss a major anime character death so you have to suffer through it. The worst and longest filler arc in Boruto is the Funato arc, and the worst part is if you skip it you miss a major anime character death so you have to suffer through it.

Ifan981Fadil(Rewatch Boruto) @FadilIvaan @Haise_222 I'd rather kawaki be the MC than funato arc part 2 and Time Slip @Haise_222 I'd rather kawaki be the MC than funato arc part 2 and Time Slip💀💀

Forgotten uzumaki 🌕🍂 @borusiki752 🏻

But I don't want that @Haise_222 Ok that means no boruto that's good focusing on side character....But I don't want that @Haise_222 Ok that means no boruto that's good focusing on side character....👍🏻But I don't want that😌

The disappointment of fans is further fueled by the speculation that the Funato arc Part 2 may consist of 20 or more episodes with a lackluster storyline.

Some fans have suggested that this decision might be an attempt for the manga to catch up with the time skip. Regardless of the reason, the leaks have left fans feeling disheartened and concerned about the direction of Boruto anime Part 2.

Deyxy🍃/ROAD TO 150 @Vadim67466987 @Haise_222 The arch with Funato will again be for 20+ episodes with a boring plot?) @Haise_222 The arch with Funato will again be for 20+ episodes with a boring plot?)

Yousif Ali @YousifA59216039 @Haise_222 Boruto took a hiatus so that it would become manga only @Haise_222 Boruto took a hiatus so that it would become manga only

It is important to note that none of these leaks regarding Part 2 of the Boruto anime have been officially confirmed. The Twitter account @Haise_222 has also claimed in an earlier tweet that Boruto Part 2 is set to return in October 2023, according to its source.

Haise @Haise_222



- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!



- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase.

+ #BORUTO Leaks- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase. #BORUTO Leaks- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase.+ https://t.co/np4wk1IJ48

Boruto Part 1 concluded with a highly praised ending in episode 293, setting high expectations for the next installment. Fans have been actively speculating about the content of Boruto Part 2 since the series went on hiatus, but the leaks from @Haise_222 have left many feeling disenchanted.

The alleged return of the unpopular Funato arc has caused widespread disappointment, leading fans to hope that the leaks will ultimately prove to be false.

As the official confirmation is yet to be provided, fans remain optimistic that Boruto Part 2 will bring exciting new plots that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

