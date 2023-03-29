Boruto anime to return in October with Time slip to the Shippuden arc, show leaks

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently announced that the series would be going on a hiatus, and there was no mention of when it would return. Now, a few leaks making the rounds on Twitter are suggesting a tentative release window and the fanbase seems to be having a slightly negative reaction to it.

According to Twitter user @Haise_222 the anime will return later in October with three original story arcs. If this turns out to be true, fans can expect more filler episodes before the series starts adapting the manga chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains information that has been leaked by sources on Twitter. Hence, it is speculative in nature.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to return in October with 3 original arcs, according to leaks

Haise @Haise_222



- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!



- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase.

According to @Haise_222, the anime will return in October with three new filler arcs.

The order of the arcs was unclear, but the aforementioned source suggested that one of them would focus on Sarada’s third Tomoe present in her Sharingan. Another would turn the attention back to the Funatos, acting as the second part of an existing arc that was dedicated to them. The other story arc would focus on Boruto entering a time slip that takes him into the Shippuden era.

The source stated that this news is as good as confirmed. If there is a shift in plans, it would be due to a change in production. However, it is advisable that fans take this information with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation.

hagins @Hugolin321 , best way how to ruin boruto franchise🤦 @Haise_222 funato arc part 2 and another time slip arc...? thats gotta be joke lol, noway after we reached a certain and very mature point in story and between boruto and kawaki as well, we heading to mist village and shippuden with time slip, best way how to ruin boruto franchise🤦 @Haise_222 funato arc part 2 and another time slip arc...? thats gotta be joke lol, noway after we reached a certain and very mature point in story and between boruto and kawaki as well, we heading to mist village and shippuden with time slip💀, best way how to ruin boruto franchise🤦 https://t.co/T1RnhfKHoP

Another Twitter user @WeeklyLeaks_ also replied on the thread, saying that this news was fake. It’s safe to say that fans would be quite happy if the information regarding the arcs turned out to be false.

Some fans were quite skeptical of the information provided by the source, and wanted to wait for official sources to confirm this.

XenoFocus @Focus2Xeno @Haise_222 Atp, i can't even tell if it's true or not @Haise_222 Atp, i can't even tell if it's true or not 💀

Mac Hodgdon @MacHodgdon @Haise_222 No shot this is real. From where we are in the story it dosent make any sense to have a Funato part 2 arc or a time slip arc. The tonal whiplash that would create would be insane @Haise_222 No shot this is real. From where we are in the story it dosent make any sense to have a Funato part 2 arc or a time slip arc. The tonal whiplash that would create would be insane

flygon @250flygon

Nah no way

No no no no no way @Haise_222 I refuse to belive itNah no wayNo no no no no way @Haise_222 I refuse to belive it Nah no wayNo no no no no way

However, if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations goes ahead with this, it could spell trouble for the viewership. As such, the fanbase has voiced its displeasure towards the series featuring an excess amount of filler episodes. Recently, the series adapted the Code arc, and it certainly was a breath of fresh air.

The Funatos arc was quite lackluster and didn’t really have episodes that excited the fanbase. The return of this arc will certainly not be well-received. The manga is heading in an exciting direction and has completely flipped the script. With powerful characters like Eida, Daemon, Kawaki, and Boruto being involved, fans would much rather have the series churn out episodes that adapt the manga chapters.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

