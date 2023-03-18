Boruto Episode 292 gets slammed for terrible animation yet again

Once again, the infamous Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been slammed for its below-par animation. This series had it difficult since it is a prequel to one of the most popular and influential anime series of all time.

While the manga is heading in an exciting direction, the anime adaptation surely isn’t doing justice to the manga. People had mixed reviews about the animation quality for episode 291, and fans have already criticized the animation quality for the upcoming episode.

A few screenshots from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 292 have made their rounds on Twitter. While one set of fans is disappointed with the quality, others are hopeful since the screenshots can’t be looked at as the ideal representation of an entire episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Fans react to the leaked screenshots from the upcoming episode

The Code arc is undoubtedly is one of the most enjoyable story arcs in the entire series. When the fanbase read the manga, they were quite happy with how the plot progressed and the developments that took place.

That being said, the anime adaptation seems to be struggling since the animation quality has consistently been bad. Screenshots from the upcoming episode have been released and the fanbase doesn’t look all that happy with how the studio is approaching this episode.

Justin @Justin17117612 Ngl it doesn't look the best, but I'll wait until Sunday before I say anything . Ngl it doesn't look the best, but I'll wait until Sunday before I say anything . https://t.co/vrZZiYs7it

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



THIS ARTSTYLE LOOKS CRAZY

#BORUTO #NARUTO THE DONUT SCENE IS HERE!!! BORUTO #292 SCREENSHOT 🤩THIS ARTSTYLE LOOKS CRAZY THE DONUT SCENE IS HERE!!! BORUTO #292 SCREENSHOT 🤩🔥🔥THIS ARTSTYLE LOOKS CRAZY#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/YXzj9b65UV

One of the main issues that fans on Twitter pointed out was Kawaki's art style. Kawaki's appearance is certainly quite different from the rest of the episodes that he was in. While one set of fans was unhappy with the art style, others decided to wait for the episode to pass their verdict.

MugiwaraNOmarso @marso4469



i was sad when kurama died and i was so happy when naruto awakened but after that series became mid but before that it was lit im not gonna cap @howlxiart Ngl i would slander rn because of kawaki but ima wait for the episode maybe it actually makes me excited about the seriesi was sad when kurama died and i was so happy when naruto awakened but after that series became mid but before that it was lit im not gonna cap @howlxiart Ngl i would slander rn because of kawaki but ima wait for the episode maybe it actually makes me excited about the seriesi was sad when kurama died and i was so happy when naruto awakened but after that series became mid but before that it was lit im not gonna cap

Despite the series' track record, there were plenty of fans that seemed to be quite excited based on the screenshots that were shared. Since this is one of the most anticipated fights in the series, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to it. Some fans went on to appreciate the quality by assessing the same screenshots and expressed their excitement as well.

MRrex @MRrex__tbh 🏾 Boruto chapter 79 and episode 292 on March 19th Boruto chapter 79 and episode 292 on March 19th 😭🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/pQYjcTV1KO

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



Nonetheless, I have a gut feeling that #292 will bang Y'all gotta wait for the actual fight sequences

#BORUTO #NARUTO Again... wait for the final product instead of judging the episode from low quality screenshots.Nonetheless, I have a gut feeling that #292 will bangY'all gotta wait for the actual fight sequences Again... wait for the final product instead of judging the episode from low quality screenshots.Nonetheless, I have a gut feeling that #292 will bang 🔥 Y'all gotta wait for the actual fight sequences#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/dig4tTnfIC

Episode 292 release details

It is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming episode will be released on March 19, 2023. This episode will be on air at 5:30 pm JST and fans can watch this on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

Final thoughts

The upcoming episode will undoubtedly pack a ton of action. However, the Boruto fanbase must exercise caution since the series hasn't done a great job of animating some of the most important fights.

The upcoming episode will feature an important plot development, which the manga readers will be aware of. Despite the criticism that this series is facing, it would be quite unfair to judge the quality of an entire episode by the leaked screenshots that were released on Twitter.

This show has shown a few redeeming qualities, and fans are awaiting the releases to give their opinions.

