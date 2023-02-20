Boruto 287's terrible animation kicks off Naruto Goblin face memefest

The bizarre animation of Naruto’s face in Boruto episode 287 made the fandom go crazy on Twitter. While many viewers of the series are now referring to it as a Naruto goblin face, as it seems, fans are running out of excuses to defend the animation style of their favorite anime series.

Given that the animation of Boruto has been a popular discussion, the recent depiction of the Seventh Hokage at the end of episode 287 made many fans disheartened. However, while some expressed their disappointment on Twitter, others seemed to have a gala time with the Naruto Goblin face memefest.

"Naruto goblin mode" trends on Twitter as Boruto fans share hilarious memes on Twitter

Zerotwo 🗿🍷 @Shonenzerotwo maybe it's a hint for next Naruto goblin mode arc @kuzanKike Vs Naruto in animemaybe it's a hint for next Naruto goblin mode arc @kuzanKike Vs Naruto in anime 💀 maybe it's a hint for next Naruto goblin mode arc https://t.co/xLDoEUZyDL

Since the airing of episode 287, Twitter has been flooded with memes of Naruto's goblin face. While it was unexpected for the fans, the fandom assumed that the animation would be on a tight leash after the adaptation of the manga. As it happens, due to this low-quality animation of Naruto, some great animations are left behind, such as the character design of Eida.

Aside from the blatant criticism on the studio's doing a poor job at animating, fans jokingly talked about how the latest picture of the Seventh Hokage in epsidoe 287 could be an indication of Boruto's goblin arc. Meanwhile, other posted how Naruto's Goblin mode could provide a challenge to Goku's Ultra Instinct.

RIAS💗 @R14S5 Naruto (Goblin mode) vs Goku (Ultra Instinct) who's winning the fight be honest? 🥱 Naruto (Goblin mode) vs Goku (Ultra Instinct) who's winning the fight be honest? 🥱 https://t.co/9ZJLBUsopi

Shoyo @be_kind_to_a11 What the hell is this, I want goblin naruto back atleast it made show entertaining and watchable What the hell is this, I want goblin naruto back atleast it made show entertaining and watchable https://t.co/N9a5V04oNU

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP Wtf is going on in the Boruto anime bruh I thought it was supposed to get better after a filler arc Wtf is going on in the Boruto anime bruh I thought it was supposed to get better after a filler arc 😭 https://t.co/XkibmCLT6t

This is not the first time that the animation of Boruto has been questioned. The animated quality of the series often faces criticism from fans, who have also complained about Naruto's drawings in the past.

The degrading animation quality of Boruto has been a hot topic of discussion among fans

After returning to the adaptation of the Boruto manga, the anime is being praised for the story. The anime is currently depicting the story of Code arc. So far, the animation is up to the mark, but a few major mistakes in crucial spots have left behind amazing work from the studio.

Toka 💸/Black Excellence arc @GoatedToka Boruto haters watching boruto looking for the tiniest detail to hate on Boruto haters watching boruto looking for the tiniest detail to hate on https://t.co/X59qThTWeR

While animating some brilliant quality drawings from the manga, Studio Pierrot is failing to depict the fan-favorite character, Naruto. Moreover, there has been no news from the studio regarding the quality of the animation after the recent criticism from fans.

Fans are running out of excuses to defend their favorite anime due to the low-quality animation. Though the adaptation of the story from the manga will lead the anime to a different height, it means nothing if the illustration is not up to standard.

UnderDogC626🇩🇴 Thank You, Takahashi @UnderDogC6 Honestly i really enjoyed this episode. It looks good. I don't get all the complaints. Anyway can we give the goblin Naruto meme a rest now? Please? Honestly i really enjoyed this episode. It looks good. I don't get all the complaints. Anyway can we give the goblin Naruto meme a rest now? Please? https://t.co/4vzIbdYAP6

From the very beginning, fans were unhappy with the drawings of Naruto in the animation of the series. Due to frequent errors in the animation, it has now become meme material. For manga readers, the difference between drawing and animation is huge, which is why fans face difficulty defending the anime's animation quality. The story is currently at its peak, but if Studio Pierrot doesn't provide high-quality character animations, the series could further take a dip in criticism.

