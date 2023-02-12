Boruto episode 287: Code inherits Isshiki's will, Kawaki finds his Claw Marks near Konoha, and Eida is awakened

Boruto episode 287, which was released on February 12, 2023, kicks off the highly anticipated Code arc. The latest episode spares no time in establishing Code as Konoha's next threat.

The last active member of Kara arrives as a man on a mission, with Boruto and Kawaki as his targets. But it seems like he needs to make certain preparations before he can reach them.

It has been more than a year since the anime returned to the manga, and fans have been over the moon. They not only get to see a villain in action but also learn how much more dangerous he can become in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto episode 287 establishes Code as the main antagonist

Code's new mission

Isshiki as seen in Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 287 began with Isshiki paying a visit to his devoted follower Code. Isshiki claims that his soul will be destroyed soon, but that the will of the Otsutsuki will not be lost. Code is willing to do anything but laments the fact that he is a failed vessel. Isshiki assures him and tells him to become an Otsutsuki.

To become an Otsutsuki, he must cultivate the God Tree with the help of either Boruto or Kawaki. This will give rise to the Chakra Fruit, which if consumed will turn him into an Otsutsuki.

Kawaki recognizes Code's claw marks

Code's Claw Marks as in Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the intro, Boruto episode 287 shows Sai and Shikamaru examining some marks on the ground. Shikamaru summons Kawaki because the marks do not resemble any ninjutsu they are familiar with. Kawaki recognizes them right away and reveals that they are Code's Claw Marks.

Boruto and Kawaki have a discussion

Boruto as in Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto is shown with a jar of medicines, and Kawaki wonders how he can simply take something like that from a fraud like Amado. Boruto, however, claims that he was forced to take it, or else, the thing Momoshiki implanted in him will dissolve his body, transforming him into a complete vessel.

Kawaki informs him that Code's Claw Marks have been spotted near the village. While Boruto likes the idea of going after him, Kawaki warns him that he is not like the other Kara members. One of his special abilities is to move from Claw Mark to Claw Mark.

Kawaki also reveals that Code is the only other person who survived Jigen's ritual, though he was prevented from becoming Isshiki's vessel due to a seizure. So he only has White Karma, which still serves as a weapon, and his combat skills have exceeded Jigen's. While others needed body modifications to increase their powers, Code needed to limit his so as not to undermine Jigen.

Kawaki has an idea: he asks Boruto to implant Code with Karma and make him the vessel. Boruto, on the other hand, rejects the plan because it entails sacrificing someone else for one's own benefit. Instead, he chooses to train.

Konoha starts taking precautions

Naruto as in Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto, Sai, and Shikamaru discuss the four Claw Marks they discovered near the village. They consider the possibility that they are decoys, and that with people on patrol near the marks, there will be fewer shinobi in the village to protect against attacks.

Furthermore, Sai says that Code will most likely go after Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and Amado for Isshiki's death. As a result, they decide to put them under surveillance as well.

Code visits Boro's facility

Code in Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Code is seen visiting the Boro cult facility in Boruto episode 287. The guards inform him that they are not allowed to let anyone in, but this does not deter him. He eliminates them when they start shooting at him. Then a man appears who continues to take power enhancers but still cannot compete with Code.

Inside, Code has a brief conversation with Bug before asking him about Eida, one of the cyborgs that Jigen wanted to be scrapped but Boro hid.

Code has come for her because he knows she is the only person who knows everything in the world. Bug, on the other hand, warns him that no one can force her to obey them. Eida is awakened and immediately shows defiance. When Code threatens to kill her, she dares him to move forward with that plan.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 286

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Pierrot)

The Sasuke Retsuden arc concluded with episode 286, which was narrated as if Sasuke was reminiscing about his days in Redaku while on a mission to learn more about Kara's survivors. In this episode, viewers saw how Sasuke was able to rescue Sakura from beneath the debris. Then he went to confront Zansul, who died after falling from a flying dragon beast. Jiji, his accomplice, on the other hand, was trapped by Sakura.

Jiji admitted to using Reanimation Jutsu on the dragon beasts solely to revive Margo. But it turned out that Redaku's Prime Minister had lied to him, and Margo was still alive. Following this revelation, Jiji undid the Reanimation Jutsu.

Finally, Naruto was healed with Ultra Particles, and Jiji and Margo were appointed as the new king Nanare's assistants.

