Boruto episode 286: Sasuke stops Zansul, Sakura traps Jiji, and Nanara becomes the King

Boruto episode 286 marks the end of the Sasuke Retsuden arc, which is based on Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka’s light novel. Before the series enters the Code arc, fans will have the chance to witness how Sasuke is able to make things right at Redaku following the chaos brought about by the director of the Tartar Observatory.

In the previous episode, Zansul resurrected dragon beasts who immediately went after the prisoners. They were also intended to be used to wage wars, which is why it became necessary to stop them. Unfortunately, Sakura is currently unable to assist, thus the responsibility has fallen on Sasuke. But he will not be alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sasuke Retsuden arc comes to an end in Boruto episode 286 with Sasuke and Sakura’s victory in Redaku

Meno helps Sasuke

Boruto episode 286 opens with Sasuke attacking the dragon beasts with his katana. Meno joins him and also takes down several of the flying beasts. When they arrive at the Observatory, Sasuke orders Meno to assist the inmates to escape while he searches for Sakura.

Sasuke rescues Sakura

Sasuke notices the state of things as he enters the Tartar Observatory compound through the hole in the wall. He activates his Sharingan and attempts unsuccessfully to sense Sakura's chakra. He then gets really anxious and cries out her name.

Meanwhile, Sakura is trapped under a collapsed building. She is still affected by the poison, and so is not able to dislodge the rocks and free herself. In this state, she loses consciousness. Later, she awakens in Sasuke's arms, whereupon he heals her.

Jiji and Zansul plot

Meanwhile, in Boruto episode 286, Zansul is elated after assembling an army of dragon beasts with the assistance of Jiji. He intends to kill every prisoner before joining the Prime Minister of Redaku. Jiji reminds the Director of his commitment, which he guarantees he will fulfill after Nanara's revolt is put down.

Jiji then dispatches a dragon beast to pursue Ganno, but Meno intervenes. But Zansul is unconcerned because he believes his dragon beast army is large enough to survive the loss of a single Meno.

A message for Sasuke

Meno goes after Zansul as Sasuke and Sakura battle hordes of Dragon creatures. However, a dragon beast flies in at the last moment and saves him.

In the midst of the conflict, a messenger hawk presumably from Kakashi arrives to inform Sasuke that the Prime Minister of Redaku has been arrested by Nanara, the new king. Zansul is initially stunned, but then conjures the Ultra Particles, which he hopes will allow him to expand his invincible dragon beast army and continue the war.

Sakura versus Jiji

In Boruto episode 286, Jiji pursues Sakura as she creates another opening in the wall for inmates to escape the Tartar Observatory. He traps her by building a wall with Earth Style and plans to kill her while she is weak because the serum she took as an antidote is supposed to temporarily paralyze her. However, he unwittingly falls into her trap and becomes immobilized.

Zansul is defeated

Sasuke had previously instructed Zansul not to give the dragon creatures repeated orders because he was not the one who summoned them. But later, when the Director wants to kill Sasuke and notices that he keeps popping up in various places, he issues a variety of orders that cause the dragon beast that had been keeping him in the air to drop him to the ground. He does not survive the crash because he is a regular human being.

Jiji’s story

Sasuke decides to hand over Jiji to the people of Redaku, but first, he wants to hear why he chose to support Zansul. Jiji confesses that he is a Rogue Ninja from the Hidden Sand who had come to Redaku to assist the Prime Minister in creating a private army. He fell in love with his personal attendant Margo there, but she died during the epidemic. When he was promised the corpse of Margo, he consented to participate in the reviving of the dragon beasts.

Sakura explains to him that if she had lost someone close, she would have wanted to do the same thing, but her friends would have stopped her. Furthermore, she is positive that Margo would not have wanted to be revived.

Sasuke then tells Jiji that Margo is still alive and has helped Nanara become king, proving that the Prime Minister was lying. Jiji then releases all of the dragon creatures, including Meno. Before the process is finished, one of them tries to attack Sakura, but Jiji intervenes to save her.

Everything is in order

Next, in Boruto episode 286, it is shown that Naruto has been healed thanks to the Ultra Particles, and he is grateful to Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi for their efforts. Sakura runs into Ino, who notices the ring. Later, Sakura recalls how Sasuke was able to locate her beneath the rubble by tracing the ring. She considers the ring to be incredibly valuable and worries about losing it, so she keeps it in her bag. Nananara, on the other hand, is seen eager to reconstruct the Tartar Observatory, with Jiji and Margo assisting him.

As the entire storyline is recounted in a flashback, the episode concludes with a return to the present. Sasuke is unsure when his mission will end, but from their respective locations, he and Sakura glance up at the sky and reflect on how the distance between them does not bother them.

A brief summary of Boruto episode 285

In the previous episode, fans saw Sasuke and Sakura retrieve the Ultra Particles from the lake where the meteor had crashed in the previous episode after deciphering the Map of the Heavens. However, another complication arose when Zansul used Reanimation to bring back dragon beasts. While investigating where the dragon beasts were headed, Sasuke stumbled across Zansul and found that the dragon creatures were bioweapons intended to serve Redaku's Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Sakura went to the Observatory and helped the inmates in escaping the dragon beasts. Later, she encountered Jiji, who attacked her with a poisoned kunai, stole the Ultra Particles, and abandoned her as the Observatory began to fall apart.

