Boruto episode 285: The Ultra Particles are discovered, Zansul's plan is revealed, and Sakura is betrayed

With Boruto episode 285, the Sasuke Retsuden arc is nearing completion. So far, the series has followed Sasuke and Sakura on a mission to find the Ultra Particles that have the power to cure Naruto. Fans saw Sasuke and Sakura make some progress in the previous episode by discovering the Map of the Heavens, although little had happened since.

Boruto episode 285 shows the duo deciphering the Map of the Heavens in its entirety. Furthermore, the Prime Minister of Redaku's military plans, which had been unfolding in the background until now, come to the fore in this episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto.

Sasuke and Sakura try to stop the dragon beasts in Boruto episode 285

Sakura chats with Ganno

Sakura and Ganno in Boruto episode 285 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 285, Sakura receives a letter from Kakashi wherein he mentions that the Prime Minister of Redaku has declared war in the name of the Princess. Sakura feels compelled to inform Sasuke of the news and goes to the canteen for the same but does not find him there.

In the meantime, Ganno appears and chats with her while she sits and waits. Before departing, he shares with her that Sasuke used to sit in the canteen and gaze out the window at the almond flowers since they look like sakura cherry blossoms.

Sasuke and Sakura make breakthroughs

Sasuke and Sakura (image via Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 285, Sakura sits in the cafeteria after Ganno leaves, reflecting on various things, when her mind wanders to the Map of the Heavens. She suddenly realizes that she must perform hand signs in order to gain access to the Ultra Particles.

Sasuke, on the other hand, is on duty with Jiji when he notices a lake in the distance. Jiji informs him that a meteor had crashed there, forming a crater that became a lake following the rains. This makes Sasuke realize that the Ultra Particles will be found in the lake, and he immediately runs to find Sakura.

The Ultra Particles are obtained

The Ultra Particles as seen in Boruto episode 285 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 285, before going for the Ultra Particles, Sasuke and Sakura have a tender moment talking about their relationship. Sasuke asks Sakura if she wants a proper ring as a visual reminder of their marriage. The latter tells him that she no longer feels the need, and that a ring would be inappropriate for her coarse hands. Sasuke then expresses regret over not spending time with his family, but Sakura assures him that he should not be concerned.

Sakura then walks to the lake and performs hand signs to reveal the Ultra Particles that the Sage of Six Paths had hidden with ninjutsu. A column of light appears in the lake, and Sakura pulls the sealed Ultra Particles from it.

Dragon beasts are resurrected

Zansul as seen in Boruto episode 285 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At this point in Boruto episode 285, there is an explosion and hundreds of dragon beasts can be seen flying through the sky. Sasuke decides to pursue them while instructing Sakura to find Zansul. However, in a strange turn of events, it is Sasuke who eventually runs into Zansul.

Zansul reveals that it was only because Sasuke and Sakura discovered the Ultra Particles that he was able to resurrect the beasts in such large numbers. Previously, he had done the process with apricots that had absorbed the chakra of the Ultra Particles.

He also appears to be unaware that Reanimation is a forbidden jutsu, although he does not care because he is completely devoted to Redaku's Prime Minister, who is on a military campaign and requires the dragon beasts as weapons.

The identity of Zansul's secret accomplice is revealed

Sakura as seen in Boruto epsiode 285 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the dragon beasts pursue the Tartar prisoners. However, Sakura appears and punches a hole in the compound wall, allowing the prisoners to flee. She then begins looking for Zansul, who is nowhere to be found.

Jiji appears in the midst of all of this, seemingly relieved to see Sakura safe. He informs her that Zansul was last seen in the courtyard. Then, under the guise of a hug, he stabs her in the back with a poisoned kunai.

Jiji then steals Ultra Particles because they are the only way for him to resurrect his deceased girlfriend Margo. He makes the necessary hand gestures to open the container. Outside, the ground shakes as a massive dragon beast rises.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 284

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura met the messenger from Redaku's Prime Minister in Boruto episode 284. Instead of taking him to Zansul's office, which was his original destination, she took him to a room where Sasuke knocked him out.

Sakura then took on the guise of a messenger, with Sasuke serving as her walking staff. They entered Zansul's office without raising any suspicions. During her visit, Sakura discovered that Zansul possessed something, most likely a secret weapon, that the Prime Minister of Redaku desired.

While Sakura distracted Zansul, Sasuke went to the cellar, where he discovered a room filled with fossils and chicken, as well as an altar, which led him to believe that Zansul was using Reanimation to resurrect dragon beasts.

The cellar led to the Tartar Observatory's backside, where Meno attacked Sasuke. Instead of fighting back, Sasuke let the beast bite him. He even helped the beast with its wounds. After Sasuke overrode Meno's genjutsu, the beast instantly became Sasuke's friend.

Poll : 0 votes