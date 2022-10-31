Sasuke Retsuden: Age of all major characters in the manga

Sasuke Retsuden is a spin-off of the hugely popular Naruto series centering around Sasuke's journey. It takes place between Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, the series seeks to explore parts of the story that previously did not receive much attention.

With chapter 1's release, fans are delighted at the return of the Uchiha and are waiting patiently for the next chapter, due for release on November 5, 2022. Before the release of chapter 2, here's a look at the ages of the major characters the manga is going to feature.

Sasuke Retsuden: A look at the age of all major characters

Naruto Uzumaki

In the Sasuke Retsuden manga, Naruto Uzumaki is seen clutching his chest in the first panel. Going by the information available, Naruto is 33 years old in Sasuke's story, and is seen trying to persuade Sasuke not to go to Redaku. He fails to do so as Sasuke leaves without responding to his pleas, willing to go to any length to aid his friend.

Although it is still unconfirmed, Naruto seems to have a chakra blocking illness. Interestingly, this is something that the Sage of Six Paths was believed to have suffered from as well.

Sasuke Uchiha

In Sasuke Retsuden, Sasuke Uchiha is believed to be 33 years old, just like Naruto. Despite Naruto's words against it, he makes a trip to Redaku in search of a cure for his friend's illness. His investigation takes him to the Astronomy Research Institute, which was previously a haven for research but centuries later, was turned into a prison for Redaku's criminals.

Sakura Uchiha

Like Sasuke, Sakura Uchiha is believed to be 33 years of age in Sasuke Retsuden. While Sakura is not seen in the first chapter, she is set to appear from chapter 2 onwards. She infiltrates the prison as a doctor to support her husband and improve the conditions of the prisoners in general. Together, the pair set out to find the necessary information needed to cure Naruto.

Director Zansūru

Zansūru was the director of the Astronomy Research Institute in Sasuke Retsuden. Nothing is known of his age at present, but he seems to be between 35 and 40 years of age. Previously an archaeologist, Zansūru spent a number of years studying at the Institute. He became an expert in dinosaur fossils commonly excavated from the earth surrounding the Institute.

From his studies, he was of the opinion that a powerful army could be created to benefit the Prime Minister and, in turn, the rest of Redaku.

Zansūru was the only one at the prison who could exert control over Meno, although the credit goes entirely to Gigi for giving him that power.

Gigi

Gigi was a prisoner at the Astronomy Research Institute. His age is currently unknown, but he seems to be over 27 years of age. Gigi was brought in by the Prime Minister to aid Zansūru in reviving the dinosaurs. A deal was proposed to him, the terms of which allowed him to elope with his secret lover Margo in return for helping the director for a year.

He agreed to the terms and began lending a hand. The first dinosaur to be revived was Meno.

