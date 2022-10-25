It has been about 48 hours since the release of Sasuke Retsuden. Soon after, the light novel series surpassed the latest chapter of Boruto (chapter 74) and Dragon Ball Super in terms of views online. Thanks to fans' love for the legendary Uchiha, the series has received over 1 million views and continues to grow as time passes.

Highly anticipated, the Esaka-Kishimoto novel will follow Sasuke during his travels. The story takes place between Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With chapter 1 on air, fans have already begun wondering if the series will be receiving an anime adaptation. However, the answer is a likely 'no.'

Will Sasuke Retsuden get animated?

The series began topping the charts in Japan immediately after it was released. It garnered over 1.4 million views and was ranked 8th most viewed on the MangaPlus app.

However, unfortunately for fans, Sasuke Retsuden will not be receiving an anime adaptation anytime soon. As mentioned, the story of the Uchiha's travels takes place between Shippuden and Boruto. This would imply that it is part of the Naruto Shippuden series.

However, now we are in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations storyline. This means that the producers are done with the former and are focusing solely on the latter. If they had planned to give Sasuke's journey an anime adaptation, it would have come after Shippuden instead of the new generation series.

Also, there have been novels before Sasuke Retsuden that have not received an anime adaptation. Novels such as Kakashi Hiden, Sakura Hiden, Gaara Hiden, and Akatsuki Hiden have yet to be animated. All these novels are part of the Shippuden Era, which seems to have concluded.

So to answer the question - Will Sasuke Retsuden get an anime adaptation? No, it will not be receiving an anime adaptation anytime in the near future.

In Conclusion

Upon releasing the manga adaptation, Sasuke Retsuden quickly shot into popularity. This showed that fans were not entirely done with the original Naruto series and yearned for more. Moreover, the popularity of novels like Kakashi Hiden and Sakura Hiden is a testament to this fact.

Fans should not be disappointed just yet. There seems to be a possibility that novels such as Sasuke Shinden and Shikamaru Shinden might just be adapted into the anime. This can be anticipated because Konoha Shinden and Naruto Shinden have already received an anime adaptation.

Never say never, right? While maybe not anytime soon, the Retsuden novels may receive an anime adaptation. However, many followers claim to have heard the author state that these stories can be compared to fan fiction. Many also seem unhappy with the Retsuden novels, complaining that they definitely feel more like fan fiction than an actual story that would have happened in the Naruto verse.

Sasuke Retsuden was a significant hit when it first released in Japan. It is possible that the Retsuden series will receive anime adaptations, given the fillers in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

