Sasuke Retsuden crosses 1 million reads within 24 hours, overtakes Dragon Ball Super

Within just 24 hours, the Sasuke Retsuden manga began topping charts in Japan as fans of the Uchiha flocked to various sources to catch a first glimpse of the light novel by Jun Esaka and Masashi Kishimoto. It serves as one of the many spin-offs of the original Naruto anime.

Released on October 23, 2022, alongside a new chapter of Boruto, Sasuke Retsuden overtook Boruto in terms of engagement online.

Now, 24 hours later, the series has garnered over 1 million views and has even surpassed the Dragon Ball Super manga. Stats show that the Sasuke Retsuden manga has been viewed over 250,000 times on the Manga+ app.

In the original Naruto series, Sasuke's journey was only briefly mentioned, which is precisely what will be explored in greater detail now. Fans of the Sasuke-Sakura couple will also be elated to know that the manga will shed light on their relationship, something that did not receive much attention earlier.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1: An overview

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 began with Naruto gripping his chest as he attempted to stop Sasuke from going to a place called Redaku. But Sasuke departs without a reply, leaving a wincing Naruto on the street.

Later, Sasuke is seen arriving at Redaku, where he begins asking around for the Sage of Six Paths.

As it stands, Redaku is a land that has been secluded from the rest of the world for centuries. As Sasuke asks around, a citizen doubts whether such a nation can even be entered in the first place.

Evedropping on their conversation, a woman begins following Sasuke. When Sasuke confronts her, he finds out that she has information about the Sage of Six Paths. She reveals that she had heard the name from her mother, who owned an antique shop.

This woman introduced herself as Lyla. Just then, a group of thieves bolted past Lyla and Sasuke, with Lyla's mother in hot pursuit because they had stolen something from her shop. Lending a hand, Sasuke quickly deals with the situation and apprehends the criminals.

After local officials arrested the thieves, Layla's mother introduced herself as Kail and thanked the Uchiha for his help. Identifying Sasuke as a shinobi, Kail agreed to answer his questions.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 then shows Sasuke finding out about The Book of Yoru, said to contain Redaku's history. Kail also mentions that the Sage spent some time at the Tatar Observatory. Thus, Sasuke decides to infiltrate Tatar as a prisoner.

There, he sees the group of thieves he took down. One of them attacks him with a fork, which he easily evades, sparking a commotion.

As the dust settles, Sasuke is seen standing atop a heap of injured inmates. Just as he is about to be put in isolation for his deeds, someone known as Director Zansul comes to his aid and suggests that he avoid such situations in the future.

One of the thieves identifies Sasuke as a shinobi and speaks to him, hoping he might help him escape. However, Sasuke declines, stating that he had infiltrated the prison in search of a cure for Naruto. Sasuke Retsuden closes with the thief's corpse being feasted upon by a creature called Meno.

