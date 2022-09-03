Can Naruto destroy the moon? The Seventh Hokage's strength, explained

Whether or not Naruto can destroy a planet or a moon has been the topic of discussion for a very long time. The reason why plenty of fans engage in this discussion is because of his strength. The Seventh Hokage is one of the strongest characters in the series and has displayed his combat abilities on numerous occasions as well.

There have been several instances in the series where the protagonist has caused damage to his surroundings while fighting powerful opponents. On that note, this article will attempt to explain whether or not the Seventh Hokage can destroy the moon by taking a look at some of his strongest feats in the series. It is important to note that this article will be mentioning feats when Naruto was in his strongest form.

Can Naruto muster enough strength to destroy the moon?

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the strongest characters that the series has produced. He had the Nine-Tailed Beast sealed inside him and managed to draw out its powers quite efficiently. Moreover, the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, blessed the protagonist with his powers, making him ridiculously powerful in the series. While Naruto wasn’t solely responsible for defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki, who was a literal God, he still inflicted a significant amount of damage on her.

Feats

Naruto's chakra levels are way higher than any average shinobi. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was able to give the entire Shinobi Alliance three times the chakra that Kakashi had. This was proven by Kakashi when he stated that he felt like he was three times more powerful after he was given chakra. This shows just how much power he had with Kurama being sealed inside him.

One feat that most fans take into account in this discussion is the fight against Toneri. During that battle, there was a lot of collateral damage, and Toneri even managed to split the moon into two halves. Such incredible was his power. However, the Seventh Hokage was able to beat him with ease, and he did this without undergoing his most powerful transformation. If we consider his fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, it showed just how strong he was as a character. He is the strongest opponent Naruto has fought so far, and he also managed to beat him.

Isshiki, in the Boruto series, is considered to be far stronger than Kaguya Otsutsuki. Given the latter's power levels, it is no surprise that she could destroy planets if she wanted to. Therefore, it is understood that she could've destroyed the moon with ease. When the Seventh Hokage entered the Baryon Mode, he not only beat Isshiki Otsutsuki, but he did so with ease. The Otsutsuki felt overwhelmed by the Seventh Hokage’s powers and was beaten with little to no difficulty. However, Naruto paid the price for this win as Kurama sacrificed his life for this transformation.

Conclusion

Naruto is fully capable of destroying the moon if he wants to. He has more than enough firepower to do so. That being said, it is important for the fans to understand that this analysis is done in compliance with the rules governing the series.

