Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1: Sasuke heads off to unknown territory in search of a cure for Naruto

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 has finally dropped as fans are elated with the side story manga's debut. The original story was penned by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka, and the manga was created by Shingo Kimura. If that wasn't enough to have you hyped up, the story is canon.

The story features a time before the events of the Kawaki Arc, as evident from some of the events in the chapter. The manga will also provide Sasusaku fans with some cute moments, as it will feature a few relationship development moments between the couple, which have rarely been featured in the anime or the manga.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1: Sasuke ventures to Redaku to find a cure for Naruto's illness

Naruto tries to stop Sasuke (Image via MangaPlus)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 starts off with Naruto holding his chest as he tries to stop Sasuke from going to a place called Redaku. However, Sasuke leaves him alone clutching his chest, on the street.

Later, we find Sasuke venturing into the unknown territory known as Redaku, as he is seen questioning people about the Sage of Six Paths. However, no one seemed to know about it.

Apparently, Redaku is a land that has been isolated from the rest of the world for centuries. A citizen doubted if such a person would even be able to enter the nation in the first place.

Upon hearing their conversation, a woman decides to follow Sasuke as head into a back-alley. Sasuke confronted her only to find out that the woman had heard of the Sage of Six Paths. Her mother ran an antique shop, where she had heard her mention the name.

The woman introduced herself as Lyla. This is when three ruffians ran past both of them. They were being followed by Lyla's mother, as the thieves had stolen from her antiques shop.

Sasuke using his Rinnegan in Sasuke Retsuden (Image via MangaPlus)

When Lyla decides to run after them, Sasuke steps in as he makes use of his Rinnegan space-time ninjutsu, Amenotejikara, to teleport in front of the thieves to quickly take down two of them.

When the third thief tried to take a hostage, Sasuke used his Sharingan to put him under a genjutsu, which he only came out of, after he and his group were arrested by the local officials. Here, one of the thieves mentions how certain it was that they were about to be taken to Tatar.

After the thieves were taken away, Lyla's mother, Kail, thanked Sasuke for helping her stop the thieves as they had stolen her precious ring.

She identified Sasuke as a shinobi, after which she was willing to answer Sasuke's questions, but, only after she got an answer to one of her own questions. When Kail asked Sasuke if he would be willing to marry her daughter, he declined, given how he already had a wife and a child.

Kail asks Sasuke if he would be willing to marry her daughter in Sasuke Retsuden (Image via MangaPlus)

Meanwhile, back in the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto is seen clutching onto his chest as he has spasms all over his body. Apparently, it was an illness the Sage of Six Paths suffered through, the cure for which he was able to find in Redaku. Sasuke explained the same to Kail as she heads over to her book collection to take out The Book of Yoru, a book with the history of Redaku.

While the pages were seemingly missing, she remembered how the book said that the Sage of Six Paths had spent some time at the Tatar Observatory. This helps Sasuke remember how one of the thieves had mentioned Tatar, and he decides to enter the Tatar Observatory as a prisoner.

In prison, the focus is brought upon one of the thieves from earlier, as he is shown wanting to flee from the Tatar. He notices Sasuke brought in into the Tatar as well, as one of his friends attacks him with a fork. Sasuke manages to dodge it, which hits someone else, causing a huge commotion. As the commotion cleared, Sasuke was seen standing in a pile of knocked out men.

Director Zansul makes his first appearance in Sasuke Retsuden (Image via MangaPlus)

Sasuke was about to be put under isolation when a mysterious character, Director Zansul, defends him and says that the former only acted in self-defense. While Zansul did save Sasuke, he explained to Sasuke how he was not to do as he pleases.

After the injured were taken away, one of the thieves goes to Sasuke after he identifies the latter as a Shinobi. While he himself could use chakra a bit, he knew that a person like Sasuke would easily be able to break out, as he asked for his assistance.

However, Sasuke declined given how he deliberately entered the prison to find a cure for Naruto. The thief thought that Sasuke was crazy for not wanting to flee, but he did mention something known as Meno, which was apparently a threat to one if they wanted to run away.

Later that day, as the prisoners were brought out for some work, the thief was seen dead outside as the animal known as Meno stood over his corpse feasting on his body.

Final Thoughts on Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1

Meno feeding on the thief's corpse in Sasuke Retsuden (Image via MangaPlus)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 ended on a mysterious note as Sasuke was left with a whole new mystery to solve surrounding the Tatar Observatory. The man known as Zansul is seemingly quite dangerous considering how he was able to tame a creature as vicious as Meno.

While Sasuke was yet to find out about the Sage of Six Path's connection to the observatory, he couldn't ignore what was happening around him.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to find out what is set to happen considering that the next chapter will be released in two weeks.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 will be released on November 5, 2022.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes