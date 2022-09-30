Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden manga adaptation announced for October publication

One of the most popular Naruto novels, titled Sasuke Retsuden, has caused quite a lot of hype amongst the community for months now. This excitement is due to the announcement of a manga adaptation, which will be released in time for Naruto's 20th anniversary.

The hype is sure to come back, as the release date of the manga adaptation for this beloved light novel was confirmed only a few hours ago. The manga narrating the adventures found in the novel will begin publication on October 23, 2022, on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Continue reading to learn more about this upcoming project.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Sasuke Retsuden light novel.

Sasuke Retsuden narrates the adventures of newlyweds Sasuke and Sakura

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise, workers behind the series are preparing many surprises for the fans. One of the surprises was the official announcement of the Sasuke Retsuden manga adaptation's release date, which will take place in less than a month.

The new manga sequel to Naruto Shippuden will be handled by the upcoming artist Shingo Kimura. He is known for his work on the one-shot manga Japonica, which was published in Shonen Jump’s magazine a couple of months ago. His art style is very similar to Kishimoto’s which has relieved many fans who were disappointed with the news of the original creator not returning for the project.

What is the story of Sasuke Retsuden?

Can their marrige survive the mission? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the Fourth Great Ninja War ended, the Shinobi World enjoyed a prolonged period of peace. During this tranquil period, Naruto became afflicted with an illness that prevented him from accessing his Chakra. To help his friend and prevent Konoha from being attacked, Sasuke will embark on a mission to research what could be the cause of Nruto's condition.

However, he will not be alone, as Kakashi and Sakura will be joining him on this adventure. The journey will be filled with untold and unexpected dangers, which will put their bonds, as well as Sakura and Sasuke’s recent married status, to the test.

Final thoughts

The manga will show another side of Sasuke and Sakura's relationship (Image via Shueisha)

The 20th anniversary of Naruto is an event that has caused hype amongst the community for months. Despite being over, the blonde ninja manga series is still one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time. With so many fans around the world, Shueisha needed to come up with something equally as special for the celebration.

The release of Sasuke Retsuden is exactly what fans were expecting from such an awaited event. The manga promises to encapsulate everything fans love from the original Naruto series. Sadly, we will have to wait for a couple of weeks before being able to read the new adaptation.

