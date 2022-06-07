Why Jiraiya was not reanimated in the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto?

Jiraiya is one of the most popular characters in Naruto. He is known for his lascivious behavior paired with his amazing comic timing, making him the most entertaining character in the series. During his lifetime, Jiraiya was kind to people with good intentions and especially to his godson, Naruto.

However, his enemies feared him, as he was one of Konoha’s strongest Shinobi. Even the likes of Itachi Uchiha chose to flee from Jiraiya, rather than go against him. Jiraiya’s death took a heavy toll on every Naruto fan. When Kabuto initiated the Fourth Great Ninja War, he revived every powerful shinobi, but fans were perplexed when they didn't see Jiraiya among the reincarnated shinobis.

Exploring why Jiraiya was never reincarnated in Naruto's Fourth Great Ninja War

Your-HOKAGE @another_Biscout I will never forgive how only Jiraiya was not reincarnated in the fourth shinobin war. I will never forgive how only Jiraiya was not reincarnated in the fourth shinobin war. https://t.co/dye2CUAQkj

Edo Tensei or the Impure World Reincarnation is one of the most powerful and forbidden techniques in Naruto that not even the creator, Tobirama Senju, was capable of mastering. However, after decades, Kabuto Yakushi was the only person who managed to perform it with immense proficiency.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kabuto using the Edo Tensei brought every powerful shinobi back to life, including the greatest former Kages. Each Naruto fan expected to see Jiraiya in his reincarnated version. However, their wish didn’t see the light of day, as Jiraiya was never reincarnated by Kabuto.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Fret³⁴³ | CR: Sakura-sou no Pet na Kanojo @MRFretwell730 1. Jiraiya - the only guardian besides Iruka that Naruto ever recognized; after he died, it's a great loss not only to Naruto but to Konoha because that's one less protector of the village, and a Sannin at that, too. Plus, Edo Tensei can't summon him due to underlying conditions. 1. Jiraiya - the only guardian besides Iruka that Naruto ever recognized; after he died, it's a great loss not only to Naruto but to Konoha because that's one less protector of the village, and a Sannin at that, too. Plus, Edo Tensei can't summon him due to underlying conditions. https://t.co/9Du3q7lTN6

Prior to the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kabuto explained to Obito (in Madara Uchiha’s disguise) how Edo Tensei works. To reincarnate a certain individual, the user needs a DNA or blood sample of the person, which will be smeared on a special scroll that would act as a medium to activate the technique.

Kabuto didn’t have anything that belonged to Jiraiya since the latter is in the depths of Amegakure's sea after being defeated by Pain. Although retrieving Jiraiya's body could have been the hardest part for Kabuto, he was capable of doing so. However, Obito interrupted the conversation, and it seemed like he didn’t want Jiraiya to be reincarnated.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Viisual_ice @Viisual_ice If Jiraiya was reanimated If Jiraiya was reanimated 😢💔 https://t.co/JdK9MiZLsI

There are several theories as to why Jiraiya was not reincarnated, one of which is related to Naruto's character growth. After Jiraiya, Naruto's father figure died, the latter gained maturity and a high degree of insight, eventually making him the hero of Konoha and, later, the entire shinobi world.

This was also the idea of Naruto's creator, Masashi Kishimoto, who didn't want Jiraiya to be an obstacle to Naruto's endeavors. Killing Jiraiya was crucial to the plot's development. Furthermore, Masashi Kishimoto did not want to damage Jiraiya's character's integrity.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Uzumaki @TheTaleOfNaruto The Tale of the Gallant Jiraiya The Tale of the Gallant Jiraiya https://t.co/KgHtaCZCHX

Jiraiya was the most important individual in Naruto’s life, who not only taught him powerful techniques and made him learn Senjutsu, but also gave endowed upon him some of the best advice that paved the way for the latter’s success.

Jiraiya played a pivotal role in Naruto’s life, which helped the latter accomplish his long sought after dream of becoming a Hokage as well as earning the title of the strongest shinobi in the world.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far