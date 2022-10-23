Sasuke Retsuden's sudden arrival on MangaPlus causes Twitter to erupt

Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's Sasuke Retsuden dropped on MangaPlus and fans, unable to contain their excitement, have rushed to Twitter to react to the same. The story was originally written by Jun Esaka, however, a manga adaptation of the same was announced to celebrate Naruto's 20th anniversary.

Sasuke Retsuden features a canon storyline from a time before the Kawaki arc, given how Sasuke still has his Rinnegan in the series. This in itself had the fans hyped as Sasuke using his Rinnegan happened to be some of the fans' favorite moments from the franchise. With this opportunity, fans now look forward to future chapters of the series.

Twitter reacts to Sasuke Retsuden's arrival on MangaPlus

With Sasuke Retsuden releasing today, Twitter was inundated with posts about the manga's release even before the chapter was released, which is not surprising given how excited the fans were.

The posts, as expected, featured outfit memes, as fans love to showcase their love for the series by expressing their willingness to get suited up for their favourite manga's release rather than their own wedding day.

Sandysakura1✨️ @Sandyskura1 I'm ready to read Sasuke Retsuden's manga I'm ready to read Sasuke Retsuden's manga 😳 https://t.co/EJLORKaVKl

hebi @hebiarte me on my me waiting

wedding for sasuke retsuden me on my me waitingwedding for sasuke retsuden https://t.co/ratvomNmNZ

One fan even decided to create a meme with a throwback, as the tweet featured Outro 2 from the Boruto anime. The song was Sayonara Moon Town by Scenarioart, as the ending theme majorly featured Sarada and her parents, Sasuke and Sakura.

With the release of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1, fans received two official colored spreads from the manga featuring Sasuke, Sakura, Naruto, and some important characters set to appear in the story.

Luna🪐 @stellansnox Sasuke Retsuden Novel cover, and the first cover of Sasuke Retsuden Manga 🥹 The strongest couple of Naruto deserves only the best.



Drawn by: Kishimoto || Shingo Kimura Sasuke Retsuden Novel cover, and the first cover of Sasuke Retsuden Manga 🥹 The strongest couple of Naruto deserves only the best. Drawn by: Kishimoto || Shingo Kimura https://t.co/frHFYklWGq

Fans were in love with the story's first chapter as they observed how it received more than 170k views in an hour, while the latest Boruto chapter, which was released on Friday, didn't even reach 900 views on MangaPlus.

𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖘 #FREENARUTO @itsumosad sasuke retsuden has been out for 1 hour and already got 170k+ views on japan’s jump+ but the latest boruto chapter didn’t even reach 900 views LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO sasuke retsuden has been out for 1 hour and already got 170k+ views on japan’s jump+ but the latest boruto chapter didn’t even reach 900 views LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/tMyhvK0ZxE

Even Sasusaku fans were elated with the series' release, as Sasuke Retsuden was set to feature both of them together in the mission in Redaku.

🌸𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑬 ― SASUKE RETSUDEN TODAY @lebensmiude Sasuke Retsuden official English translation from Shounen Jump and Viz. We won again. Sasuke Retsuden official English translation from Shounen Jump and Viz. We won again. https://t.co/xDx9FZsGjN

Sasusaku stans even got a gist of what was to come, given how in one of the scenes from the manga, Sasuke remembers his family, Sakura and Sarada. Sasuke was asked by a woman to marry her daughter, but he rejected the advance as he already had a family of his own.

Hanabi is living for SASUKE RETSUDEN ✨ @hanabi_hb THIS SASUKE IS ROMANTIC, HAS A WIFE AND DAUGHTER AND IS PROUD TO HAVE THEM IN HIS LIFE!



SASUKE RETSUDEN MANGA THIS SASUKE IS ROMANTIC, HAS A WIFE AND DAUGHTER AND IS PROUD TO HAVE THEM IN HIS LIFE!SASUKE RETSUDEN MANGA https://t.co/cL07g31Stm

Sasuke Daily @sasukedailydose Protective Dad and Husband Mode Activated



Manga: Sasuke Retsuden Protective Dad and Husband Mode Activated Manga: Sasuke Retsuden https://t.co/ofYjaEa24s

That wasn't all, as after a long wait, Naruto and Boruto fans were able to witness Sasuke use his Rinnegan, that too, for his space-time ninjutsu, Amenotejikara, which he infamously used in the fight against Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Even the first page from the chapter was amusing for many fans, as this was an unknown storyline to most of them. The first scene featured Naruto, who looked sick due to some reason. Here, we see him trying to stop Sasuke from going somewhere, however, Sasuke coldly leaves him on the street.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks The opening scene from Sasuke Retsuden looks like some lovers quarrel lmao The opening scene from Sasuke Retsuden looks like some lovers quarrel lmao https://t.co/IyVw5KDznv

For the unversed, this scene looked a lot like some lovers' quarrel for fans, as it even gave them glimpses of the time when Sakura tried to stop Sasuke from leaving the Hidden Leaf Village, albeit being unsuccessful.

Final Thoughts on Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1

With the manga only making its debut today, there is so much more to look forward to. Sasuke has only now stepped into the mysteries surrounding Tatar, as he himself is intrigued by what was happening at the observatory.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Sasuke Retsuden Manga Chapter 2 is slated to release on November 5th 2022! Sasuke Retsuden Manga Chapter 2 is slated to release on November 5th 2022! https://t.co/m8o26ok6FX

Fortunately for fans, they won't have to wait too long, as the next chapter for Sasuke Retsuden is set to release on November 5, 2022.

