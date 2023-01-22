Boruto episode 284: Jiji studies Meno, Sakura enters Zansul's office, and Sasuke explores the secret cellar

Boruto episode 284, which was released on January 22, 2023, follows Sasuke and Sakura's investigation in the Land of Redaku. In the previous episode, Sasuke and Sakura discovered a lead to the Ultra Particles that can cure Naruto, but they need more information in order to locate it. For this purpose, Sakura devised a strategy to probe Zansul's office. In this episode, they are seen taking a huge risk and discovering some interesting things about Zansul.

Sakura and Sasuke's adventure, as told in the light novel Sasuke Retsuden, is currently being adapted into manga and anime. While the manga has received great reviews, the anime has received criticism for both the animation quality and the liberties taken by the creators with the material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sasuke and Sakura's major risk-taking yields fruitful results in Boruto episode 284

Jiji tries to understand Meno

Jiji and Meno as seen in Boruto episode 284 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 284 begins with Jiji figuring out Meno's patterns. He surprises Penzila by predicting when Meno will visit their cell and borrows Ganno's almond tree branch to bring Meno closer. He explains that since the beast likes to sleep under the tree despite not eating almonds, it can only mean that he enjoys the scent.

Surprisingly, he then suggests that everyone pat Meno. Ganno is the first to stroke the beast's head, followed by Penzila. The latter carelessly steps out of the cell, which agitates Meno. Thankfully, Jiji saves him from being bitten.

Sakura intercepts the messenger

Fandal as seen in Boruto episode 284 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 284, Fandal, a messenger from Redaku's Prime Minister, is on his way to meet Zansul. However, at the Observatory's entrance, Sakura greets him and informs him that she will accompany him to the Director's office.

She discovers on the way that the messenger is supposed to inquire about Zansul's progress. Sakura then leads him to a room where Sasuke is waiting, and the latter uses genjutsu on the messenger, knocking him out, while Sakura assumes his guise.

Sakura and Sasuke enter Zansul's office

Sasuke finds Zansul's cellar as seen in Boruto episode 284 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Disguised as Fandal, Sakura pays a visit to Zansul in Boruto episode 284. She utilizes the limited peripheral vision of Zansul's artificial eyes to throw her staff towards the cellar door. The staff turns out to be Sasuke, who quickly uses Earth Style to unlock the door and rushes to the cellar. There, he finds a room full of fossils and chickens. On his way out, he also finds an altar.

Meanwhile, Sakura talks to Zansul about trivial matters and, after delivering the message, tries to find out what assets the Prime Minister of Redaku desires from him. However, she is denied this information as she is only a messenger.

Sasuke faces Meno again

Sasuke versus Meno as seen in Boruto episode 284 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The secret cellar leads to the Tartar Observatory's back side. Sasuke confronts Meno again, this time allowing himself to be bitten. His revelation that Meno is a resurrected dragon beast is then revealed. Reanimation requires a DNA sample and a sacrifice, both of which can be found in the cellar in the form of fossils and chickens, respectively.

Sasuke uses Mist Style to soothe Meno's wound before using chakra to override its genjutsu and turn him into an ally. The episode concludes with Zansul and an unknown individual using Reanimation to transform a chicken into a dragon. It is revealed that Zansul is creating an army of dragon beasts.

What happened in Boruto episode 283

Sasuke and Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 283, Sasuke was hounded by prison guards for the entire day, presumably on Zansul's orders. Ganno later informed him of the rumor that Zansul's room contains a secret cellar.

Sasuke sneaked out of his cell at night and, as usual, had to fight Meno. However, things did not go his way as Meno's claws poisoned him. Suddenly, Sakura appeared with a cloth pass, driving the beast away.

In the infirmary, Sakura told Sasuke about Kakashi's message of finding the Map of the Heavens, which will help them find Naruto's cure. Sasuke detected Jiji at the door and exposed him. However, Jiji confronted him for not disclosing his marriage to Sakura. He later promised to keep it a secret and mentioned his own fiancee.

Sakura went to the library the next day and gambled with Penzila to gain access to the basement where the Map of the Heavens is kept. That night, Sasuke and Sakura crept into the basement and discovered a book with images of constellations. However, they were unable to locate the Ultra Particles that will cure Naruto. Sakura then devised a plan to break into Zansul's office and conduct further investigation.

