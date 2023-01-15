Boruto episode 283: Ganno talks about Zansul’s secret cellar, Sakura saves Sasuke, the Map of the Heavens is located

Boruto episode 283, titled Star Lines, introduces Sakura in the Land of Redaku, where it is revealed that she is taking on two roles. Sasuke and Sakura have both arrived in Tartar in search of a cure for Naruto, who is afflicted with a mysterious sickness. While the previous episode focused on Sasuke's solo experiences in the prison and ended with a dramatic conclusion, this episode marks the beginning of their collaborative action.

The Sasuke Retsuden arc is one of the finest for Sakura and SasuSaku fans since it does away with Sakura's seeming redundancy in the story and poor character development, something fans have frequently complained about. Fans will witness her make quick progress in ways that Sasuke alone could not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto.

Sakura demonstrates her resourcefulness in Boruto episode 283

Zansul’s secret

Zansul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 283, the guards harass Sasuke throughout his shift as he tried to meddle with Meno. Later, inside the cell, Jiji informs everyone about the attractive doctor who has arrived at the facility and requests that Sasuke be examined.

Ganno, on the other hand, is uninterested in this and instead informs everyone about a cellar in Zansul's room where he is keeping something hidden. Zansul is next seen in a chamber containing a dead dragon beast and a living beast, both of which appear identical. He claims that he can easily create another one.

Sakura is introduced in the episode

Sakura as seen in Boruto episode 283 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 283, Sasuke sneaks out at night while everyone else is asleep. However, the new Meno attacks him from behind. He attempts genjutsu once more, but it does not work. He draws his sword, wondering if Meno's wounds have healed or if it is a different beast.

However, he becomes lightheaded very suddenly and knows it is because he has been poisoned by Meno's claws. As Meno charges at him again, he enters into defense mode. However, someone from behind him shows Meno the red cloth pass, causing him to halt and turn away. This person is revealed to be Sakura, who has become a doctor at Redaku.

Sasuke loses consciousness, but when he awakens, Sakura informs him that his objective has changed. Kakashi has instructed him to look for the Map of the Heavens. There will be hints on how to locate the Ultra Particles that treat the Sage of Six Paths. Sakura believes that both the Sage of Six Paths' and Naruto's illnesses are caused by the presence of Tailed Beasts in their bodies.

Jiji discovers Sasuke and Sakura together

Sasuke (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke and Sakura then argue because Sasuke wants Sakura to return home, while Sakura believes that Sasuke will be unable to handle the situation relying only upon brute force. At this point in Boruto episode 283, Sasuke, sensing something strange, unexpectedly opens the infirmary door and discovers Jiji eavesdropping.

Jiji confronts Sasuke over not disclosing his marital status. He then asks Sakura why she is there. Sakura explains that she wanted to meet her husband but could not since Tartar does not allow visits, so she became a doctor.

Later, in Boruto episode 283, Jiji promises Sasuke that he will not reveal Sakura's identity to anybody. He also talks about his own fiance who lives in the capital of Redaku. Once he has served his sentence, he plans on marrying her.

The Map of the Heavens is discovered

Sasuke and Sakura discover the Map of the Heavens in Boruto episode 283 (Image via Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 283, Sakura asks Penzila, the library attendant, about the book Map of the Heavens, and he directs her to the catalog. The book appears to be in the basement stacks. However, Penzila claims that she will be unable to access them because the books stored there are extremely precious and thus off limits. To obtain the keys, one must first obtain Zansul's approval.

Sakura, seeing no other option, challenges Zansul to a bet. Sakura wins the game of Star Lines by memorizing the cards in order to earn the best hand and gets the key to the basement. On their journey to the basement, Sasuke asks Sakura if his absence affects her, and then gives her a ruby ring made from chakra.

The two then discover the Map of Heavens, which has twelve ink paintings. They notice that the drawings correspond to the images on the Star Lines cards and also resemble constellations. Furthermore, Sasuke deduces that the paintings also represent the Tailed Beasts. Boruto episode 283 concludes with Sakura devising a plot to break into Zansul's office in order to gather more information on the Ultra Particles' possible whereabouts.

A quick recap of the previous episode

Sasuke's cellmate Penzila (Image via Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 282, fans witnessed Sasuke's journey to the Land of Redaku and imprisonment at the Tartar Observatory in order to find a solution for Naruto's ailment. The story is presented in the form of a flashback. Sasuke's day at the prison began with a brawl with a group of hostile inmates, but he handled them all with ease.

However, Sasuke was taken aback when he witnessed Meno, a dragon beast, feast on the body of an inmate who had attempted to flee the prison compound. He left his cell later that night and had to fight Meno, whom he severely injured. However, the next morning, he discovered that Meno had fully recovered. He was shocked to find out that genjutsu did not work on Zansul.

Poll : 0 votes