Boruto: 8 things to expect from the Sasuke Retsuden arc

Boruto is returning after a brief hiatus following the conclusion of the Labyrinth Game arc, with the Sasuke Retsuden arc starting on January 8, 2023. The short arc will be based on Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel of the same name.

The story is also being adapted into a manga by illustrator Shingo Kimura. Fans can read the manga on the official websites of Viz Media, and the MANGAPlus, or on the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

In the previous episode, Boruto ultimately managed to free everyone from Ouga's experiment. It turned out that everyone was under a genjutsu and thus everyone was physically safe. Moreover, Boruto helped Ouga find a dream to live for.

Fans will now watch Sasuke and Sakura journey to the remote nation of Redaku in search of a treatment for Naruto's mystery illness. In this strange land, unusual things are going to take place. The following is a list of what fans may expect from the upcoming Sasuke Retsuden arc.

Disclaimer: This article includes major spoilers for the upcoming Sasuke Retsuden arc of Boruto.

Dragons, Sasuke's time in jail, and six more things to look forward to in the Sasuke Retsuden anime adaptation in Boruto

1) Jail time

SAKURA🌸🍅🥗 @undadaundanything



#SASUSAKU

#SasukeRetsuden

#Zansul I hate that I find his ass sexy af hereGet off my screen! I hate that I find his ass sexy af here 😒 Get off my screen! #SASUSAKU#SasukeRetsuden#Zansul https://t.co/JvjPshlqPU

The Sasuke Retsuden storyline will first and foremost provide insight into life as a prisoner. The Tartar Observatory has long been converted into a prison, which is overseen by the mysterious Director Zansul.

He has a pet dinosaur-like creature named Meno that does not like it when rules are breached. While Sasuke's time in jail will be interesting, it will also include mundane activities like mining and gambling.

2) A lot of investigation

Sasuke (image via Pierrot)

Boruto's Sasuke Retsuden arc will follow Sasuke and Sakura as they snoop about and take risks in order to learn more about the Ultra Particles that healed the Sage of Six Paths. This will entail slipping out of the cell at night and battling Meno, as well as sneaking into rooms where trespassers might be executed. The answers they acquire will only lead to more questions.

3) Fans will see a mature Sasuke

Sasuke and Sarada from the Boruto anime (image via Pierrot)

During the original Naruto series, Sasuke's drive for revenge made him an absolute menace to everyone. However, with the Boruto series, fans have already begun to see the Uchiha evolve as a character.

Along with undertaking the mission on behalf of his friend and Hokage Naruto, he will also make an effort to improve his relationship with Sakura. Furthermore, he will be a good friend to his cellmate Gigi.

4) Sakura's character will be redeemed

Sakura has always been disliked by the majority of Naruto fans due to her shallowness and seeming worthlessness. Kishimoto has been criticized for writing female characters poorly in general, and in particular for making Sakura appear to improve, only to eventually disappoint everyone over and over.

However, in this new arc, viewers will witness Sakura as extremely resourceful, and it would be difficult to imagine Sasuke accomplishing anything in Redaku without her assistance.

5) Sasusaku moments

Kamilinka @kamilinka_



#Sasuke #Sakura Please, she is a woman completely in love. Just look at how she talks about her husband. I love her, she's so cute 🥹 #Sasuke Retsuden #Sasusaku Please, she is a woman completely in love. Just look at how she talks about her husband. I love her, she's so cute 🥹#Sasuke #Sakura #SasukeRetsuden #Sasusaku https://t.co/KI7phnPDWY

Fans can expect to see some heartfelt moments as well. In Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura's relationship appears forced, but it will now be portrayed as being a lot more genuine. From Sasuke gifting Sakura a ruby ring that has already won fans over, to him confessing that he regrets losing out on the little joys of family life, there will be plenty for Sasusaku shippers.

6) Dragons will appear

A shot from the Sasuke Retsuden arc preview (Image via Pierrot)

Without giving too much away, Sasuke and Sakura will encounter something they did not expect: dragons. When a meteorite crashed in Redaku, it is said to have killed off all the dragons and left a crater.

Sasuke will also be informed early on that they can only be discovered as fossils in the Tartar facility. This is why the appearance of these creatures will come as such a surprise.

7) A war will take place

Sakura fighting in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Even though the protagonists of the Sasuke Retsuden arc will be tasked with finding the Ultra Particles, there will be a major conflict taking place in the backdrop. Both Sasuke and Sakura will be connected to the war that the Prime Minister will be waging. He will invade after making a contract with the Queen of Nagare Village. He will have Zansul's assistance on this mission.

8) Kakashi will be involved

Kakashi and Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

While Kakashi will not be physically present in Redaku to assist Sasuke and Sakura, he will be in regular contact with them in Sasuke Retsuden. He will be consistently collecting and relaying intelligence via messenger hawks.

For example, he will be the one to give Sakura and Sasuke their objective: to locate the Map of the Heavens, which will guide them to the Ultra Particles. Kakashi will also join forces with Prince Nanare of Nagare Village in an attempt to conduct a coup.

