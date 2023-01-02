Sasuke Retsuden: Why everyone is losing their minds over Sakura's ruby ring, explained

Sakura recently received a ruby ring from her husband, Sasuke, in the manga adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden, which has many fans overjoyed. The couple is getting a lot of attention in the latest Naruto spin-off manga, which was lacking in the original.

Even though they are on a mission to find a cure for Naruto, their relationship has received nuanced treatment in Sasuke Retsuden.

Sasuke and Sakura reunited for the first time in Redaku in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3. Sasuke had no idea Sakura had traveled all the way from Konoha to work as a doctor at Tartar Observatory's infirmary just for him. Follow along to find out what inspired Sasuke to give Sakura that ring, and how he obtained it while put in prison.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden.

Fans of Sasuke Retsuden are overwhelmed by Sasuke's loving gesture for Sakura

What advice did Jiji give to Sasuke?

Sasuke as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, Jiji entered the infirmary while Sasuke and Sakura were conversing. Even though Sasuke was able to hide in time, he later came out of his hiding spot and confessed that he was married to the doctor.

On their way back to the cell, Sasuke and Jiji discussed their relationships. Sasuke asked his cellmate if he truly believed that a couple should always stay together, given that Sasuke has obligations outside of his village that keep him away for months or even years.

Jiji advised getting a wedding ring in order to at least bring mental peace to both him and his wife.

Sasuke gifts Sakura a ring

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, even as Sasuke and Sakura were heading to the basement to find the Map of the Heavens, which is supposed to lead to the curative Ultra Particles, readers get the impression that Jiji's words were haunting the Uchiha.

He seemed to have taken Jiji's warnings seriously, as he no longer wanted his wife to be perceived as unmarried and alone, so he quickly created a wedding ring using Earth Release. Since gifting wedding rings were not common practice in the Land of Fire, this unexpected gesture made his wife blush.

Why are fans so thrilled by Sakura receiving a ring?

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the pairing of Sasuke and Sakura is extremely popular, the two do not spend much time together and appear detached in the original Naruto and its sequel Boruto.

Sasuke used to be consumed by the desire for vengeance, but now he has missions to complete away from home. So this rare moment of intimacy is incredibly important in their character development.

Besides, Sakura's feelings for Sasuke are much more openly articulated. After all, she had left home to be with him. On the other hand, Sasuke actually needed Jiji to convince him that he needs to show love to his significant other in order to strengthen their relationship. It is a significant step forward for Sasuke to allow himself to be open and vulnerable emotionally.

Furthermore, in the most recent Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, Sakura was shown to be obsessed with the ring as she spoke to Ganno about her husband. Fans of the SasuSaku ship have every right to freak out, and new official artwork featuring Sasuke, Sakura, and Sarada, in which Sakura is wearing a dress and the ring, has added to the hype.

Here are some of the fans' reactions to the whole thing:

Acervo Sakura | VOTE SAKURA HARUNO @AcervoSakura New art from the official illustrator of Naruto and Boruto! Look how Sasuke smiles at his girls, the ring on Sakura's hand and how they look like a rich and wonderful family New art from the official illustrator of Naruto and Boruto! Look how Sasuke smiles at his girls, the ring on Sakura's hand and how they look like a rich and wonderful family 😭❤️💍 https://t.co/pLP3hOIPxk

🎄Jason Todd’s lawyer🎄 @jaybirdreylo Sakura walking around showing her ring to everyone I love her Sakura walking around showing her ring to everyone I love her

spooky nat @tenartistt SAKURA’S DRESS SASUKE’S SOFT SMILE SAKURA’S RING AND SARADA JUST LIKE US (BIGGEST SS SHIPPER) SAKURA’S DRESS SASUKE’S SOFT SMILE SAKURA’S RING AND SARADA JUST LIKE US (BIGGEST SS SHIPPER) 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/1fsL83ITrv

sasusaku bot , retsuden manga OUT NOW! @ssquotebot Even if you didn't have a ring or we can't always be together, Sakura, you’re still my wife and family. I certainly think so, because I was taught by my best friend a long time ago. The most important thing is the bond. With mine and Sakura’s bond, distance didn’t matter. Even if you didn't have a ring or we can't always be together, Sakura, you’re still my wife and family. I certainly think so, because I was taught by my best friend a long time ago. The most important thing is the bond. With mine and Sakura’s bond, distance didn’t matter.

🌸Milena @__Unladylike__ It’s heartwarming to see it illustrated. Uchiha family rules @o_hqfu Thank you so much for including small details like Sakura’s ring given to her by SasukeIt’s heartwarming to see it illustrated. Uchiha family rules @o_hqfu Thank you so much for including small details like Sakura’s ring given to her by Sasuke 💍 It’s heartwarming to see it illustrated. Uchiha family rules ❤️✨

In an unexpected turn of events, the tiny ring has become incredibly significant for the readers. It is heartwarming to see how happy the fans are for Sasuke and Sakura.

Fans can now watch Sasuke Retsuden, which will be made into a part of the Boruto anime series, beginning on January 8, 2023.

