Sasuke Retsuden Chapter 3: Sasuke faces Meno once more, Sakura appears, and the search for the Map of the Heavens begins

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 has just been released, and it picks up right after Sasuke discovers Zansul's secret.

Sasuke Retsuden is the manga adaptation of the spinoff light novels, Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, written by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka.

In this manga, Sasuke has traveled to the remote land of Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto and has managed to infiltrate the Tartar prison. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 continues his quest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sasuke Retsuden manga

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, Sasuke and Sakura begin their search for the Maps of the Heavens

Sasuke fights Meno yet again

Sasuke and Meno (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke has a pretty rough day because the guards pick on him for no apparent reason. The other inmates speculate that it is because Sasuke has irked Zansul.

Sasuke sneaks out at night as usual, but this time he has the red cloth that indicates he has permission to be outside his cell, so Meno does not attack him. He does, however, come across another prisoner who had his red cloth stolen by other inmates. So Sasuke decides to assist him by handing over his red cloth.

As a result, Meno attacks Sasuke, leaving him with no choice but to fight. He tries genjutsu, only to discover that it does not work on Meno. Meno scratches Sasuke, and before Sasuke knows it, he begins to tremble. He is forced to flee after being poisoned by the beast's claws.

Sakura brings information

Sasuke and Sakura meet for the first time in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Before Sasuke collapses, a voice from behind tells him to relax. The voice is revealed to be Sakura.

Sakura explains to Sasuke after he recovers in the infirmary that his mission has been updated and that she had previously sent a hawk to inform him but it had failed to deliver. As a result, she has come herself.

Kakashi discovered a book that stated that when the Sage of Six Paths was suffering from the same illness as Naruto, he traveled to meet the astronomer Tartar. When he was there, he saw an approaching meteor that he split in half, and the Ultra Particles from the meteor healed him.

Sakura tells Sasuke that his new job is to find the Map of the Heavens, which has information about the Ultra Particles.

Jiji and Sasuke have a long conversation

Sasuke, Sakura, and Jiji in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Jiji, Sasuke's cellmate, discovers that Sasuke and Sakura are married while visiting the infirmary. He's taken aback because he never imagined Sasuke as the marrying type. Later, on their way back to their cell, Sasuke asks Jiji to keep it a secret. Jiji understands the situation and agrees.

Jiji and Sasuke also discuss the topic of marriage in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3. Jiji shares his views about marriage and appears surprised by things like Sasuke not wearing a wedding ring and being away from home for years.

Sasuke and Sakura visit the library

Sasuke visits the library in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, Sasuke inquires about the Map of the Heavens, which Jiji believes is related to astronomy and can be found in the library. As a result, he advises Sasuke to contact Penzila.

Penzila is Sasuke's cellmate with whom he gambled on his first night in prison. He turns out to be the library attendant.

The following day, Sasuke and Sakura meet in the library, and Sasuke relays the information to Sakura. Sasuke decides to tempt Penzila with a wager, knowing that if he wins, he will almost certainly learn more about the Map of the Heavens.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Sasuke and Zansul (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke has journeyed to Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto's illness. In chapter 2 of Sasuke Retsuden, Sasuke becomes familiarized with the Tartar Observatory, where he is a prisoner. As a newcomer, he is taken aback by Meno's mysterious nature. Meno's master, Director Zansul, piques his interest.

The chapter concluded with two shocking revelations. First, Zansul is aware that Sasuke is up to something, and second, he has glass eyes, which make him immune to genjutsu.

