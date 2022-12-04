Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4: Sakura challenges Penzila, Sasuke forges a ring, and the Map of the Heavens is discovered

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 was released in Japan on December 4, 2022, and the search for a cure for Naruto, who is suffering from the same disease as the Sage of Six Paths continues. Both Sasuke and Sakura have traveled to Redaku in search of this cure, and it was only in the previous chapter that a major clue about the cure, the Ultra Particles, was made known.

Sasuke has been the focus of the story and has controlled the narrative up to this point, but in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, Sakura takes over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4.

In Sasuke Restuden chapter 4, the search for the Map of the Heavens comes to an end

Sasuke meets Penzila in the library

Sasuke and Penzila in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke goes to meet Penzila, the library attendant, after learning about the Map of the Heavens. Penzila claims to read books, but only those with pictures of dragon beasts. He even presents one of these books for Sasuke to see.

While he has no knowledge of the Map of the Heavens, he produces the book catalog, which reveals that the book Sasuke is looking for is in the basement. Penzila explains that prisoners are not permitted there because the books are too valuable, and anyone caught will be sentenced to death by hanging.

Sakura wins against Penzila

Penzila explains the game of Star Lines in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sakura butts in at this point in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 and says that as she is interested in astrology, she would love to get her hands on the book. So, she asks Penzila for the keys, and the latter refuses.

Sakura then challenges Penzila to a bet: if she wins a game suggested by Penzila, she gets the keys. They play a series of five Star Lines matches, each of which ends in a tie, at which point Penzila forfeits and hands over the keys.

Later in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, she tells Sasuke that she did not have to cheat. Instead, by putting in the effort, she was able to memorize the cards and ensure that the games were always tied. The reason for this is that heavy gamblers, such as her teacher Tsunade, would want to keep playing, regardless of whether they won or lost.

A romantic moment between Sasuke and Sakura

Sasuke gifts a ring to Sakura (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, Sakura mentions Jiji and his habit of visiting the infirmary for trivial reasons while walking to the library late at night. This reminds Sasuke of Jiji's advice to express his emotions to Sakura on a regular basis.

Following this flashback, Sasuke presents Sakura with a ring, which she figures was made with Earth Style. This makes her happy and thankful, and she blushes on her way to the basement.

On their way, Sakura discovers a hollow open space behind a wall that leads to the main building. She infers that the staircase beyond the wall leads to Director Zansul's office but abandons it for the moment.

Sasuke and Sakura discover the Map of the Heavens

Sakura discovers the Map of the Heavens in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, Sakura discovers the book in the library, but it contains paintings in charcoal and water that are similar to her former teammate Sai's art. Sasuke is also certain that such works must have originated in the Land of Fire. Sakura believes that the Sage of Six Paths is the source of this book.

The paintings are mostly made up of animals and plants that Sakura interprets as constellations. The Konoha symbol on a piece of paper with the message that the stars have increased only adds to the mystery of an already puzzling situation.

The following day in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, Sakura hands Sasuke a note containing a list of the signs and their corresponding months. The chapter concludes with the other side of Sakura's note instructing Sasuke to meet her at the library the following day.

A brief summary of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3

Sakura and Sasuke (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Sasuke was mistreated by prison guards all day. Later that night, he helped a prisoner, which led to an encounter with Meno, who poisoned him with claws.

Sakura came to Sasuke's rescue after he had to retreat and was on the verge of collapsing. She healed him and also gave him a message from Konoha, instructing him to locate the Map of the Heavens, which could lead to the Ultra Particles that had supposedly healed the Sage of Six Paths.

