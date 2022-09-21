Was Tsunade a better mentor to Sakura than Jiraiya was to Naruto?

The Naruto series has always made mentors a crucial part of its storytelling. From the show’s beginning, sensei like Iruka Umino, Kakashi Hatake, Might Guy, Kurenai Yuhi, and others have had a significant impact on the protagonist, however limited their role was. They help guide and shape the ideals of all who are under them.

In this article, two such highly influential individuals are considered – Tsunade Senju and Jiraiya. At the end of season 5, they are seen taking each of team 7’s members as their students. But the question is, between Tsunade and Jiraiya, who is the better mentor?

Who are Tsunade and Jiraiya in Naruto?

Tsunade Senju - The Slug Princess

Tsunade Senju first appeared in Naruto Chapter 139 of the manga and Episode 83 of the anime. She is the granddaughter of the First Hokage Hashirama Senju and Mito Uzumaki, hence acquiring the title “Princess.” Tsunade teamed up with Jiraya and Orochimaru under the leadership of Hiruzen Sarutobi. Later, the trio went on to become Konoha’s Legendary Sannin.

Famed as the greatest medical-nin and strongest kunoichi, Tsunade took Sakura Haruno as her pupil. Sakura knew she was far behind her teammates. She wanted to be stronger so she could be of more use in battle. As seen often in the series, Sakura wished to become reliable and not hinder the team with a need to be protected. All this led her to approach Tsunade to become her mentor.

Jiraiya - The Perverted Hermit

Jiraiya was first introduced in Naruto Chapter 90 of the manga and Episode 52 of the anime. He was another one of the Legendary Sannin, but not much is known of his heritage. Alongside Tsunade and Orochimaru, he was placed under Hiruzen. Although not very promising initially, we saw Jiraya acquire abilities and techniques that allowed him to stand among the strongest.

During his training at Mount Myoboku, the Great Toad Sage predicted that Jiraiya would encounter the Child of Prophecy. Eventually, he traveled the world searching for knowledge that might aid his friends and the world entirely. He came across the Child of Prophecy in Konoha, who he almost immediately took under his wing and began training.

The Teachings

Before accepting Sakura, Tsunade warned her of the hard and intense training ahead of her. Determined not to be left behind, she agreed and thus began her development. We saw snippets in the anime of the harsh training regime that Tsunade put her through. Moving into Shippuden, Sakura was an entirely different person.

Physically, she acquired brute strength and possessed an almost unrivaled knowledge of medical ninjutsu. Under Tsuande’s mentorship, Sakura performed a number of notable feats - defeating the Kazekage’s killer, saving a dying Kankuro, keeping Naruto alive after the Kyuubi extraction, etc. Tsunade instilled in Sakura useful and practical techniques that came in handy at clutch moments.

Additionally, Tsunade’s teachings transformed Sakura as a person. Before Shippuden, Sakura always needed protection in battle rather than being helpful. She could not hold her own and, in some ways, was a liability to her team. But later on, Sakura Haruno matures into a completely different individual – one who is a lot more confident, efficient, and brave.

Naruto @NarutoVibe Naruto and Jiraiya have the best student/sensei bond in all of Anime Naruto and Jiraiya have the best student/sensei bond in all of Anime https://t.co/4jlGNljzCJ

After mistaking the Child of Prophecy twice before, Jiraiya was almost certain when it came to Naruto. The Toad Sage taught his student chakra control and eventually the famed Rasengan. Through chakra control, he was able to further the shadow clone Jutsu. The Summoning Jutsu, used as a means to control the Nine-Tails’ chakra, was another such teaching. Also, Naruto could break through genjutsu (as seen in his encounter with Itachi Uchiha).

As the duo ventured far and wide, Jiraiya imparted teachings about the ninja world and the cycle of hatred and death. He gave Naruto a sense of acceptance and belonging. He opened Naruto’s heart which helped him understand Sasuke in the battle at the Final Valley. Jiraiya passed on his belief that one day the world would truly come to understand each other.

Jiraiya’s mentorship was more spiritual and emotional. It focused on values like understanding, empathy, and acceptance. These teachings helped develop his pupil both philosophically and spiritually. In addition, it was these feelings that fueled the ‘Talk No Jutsu.’ Through Jiraiya and later his death, Naruto learned that belief, forgiveness, and understanding prevailed over physical strength.

In Conclusion

In terms of physical development, Tsunade’s mentorship is superior to Jiraya’s. She was able to totally reshape Sakura. She equipped her with practical knowledge, including the Hundred Healings Technique. Comparatively, Jiraiya refined his mentee’s understanding and control of chakra. He even taught him how to control the Kyuubi’s chakra in him.

However, the strength Jiraiya awakened in Naruto is by far the greatest. As mentioned earlier, it is belief, empathy, forgiveness, understanding, and a strong will that stands tall. This very strength allowed Naruto to soar as high as he did and become the true Child of Prophecy.

So, while Tsunade wins the battle, Jiraiya triumphs in the war.

