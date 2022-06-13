10 Naruto characters who could beat the 3 Legendary Sanin, ranked

The term "Sannin" in Naruto is given to the three members of a single team, who are hailed as the greatest shinobi of their respective eras. Throughout Naruto, the audience was drawn more into the story with the introduction of several side characters who played the most vital part in the protagonist's growth.

The "Sannin," formed by Tsunade, Orochimaru, and Jiraiya, have all played a vital part in creating the world of Naruto and the Hidden Leaf village as it is today. Tsunade was known for her physical and medical prowess, while Jiraiya was known to wield almost everything.

On the other hand, Orochimaru was introduced as the first major antagonist in the story, who wields tremendous amounts of knowledge for his good. However, with the ever-evolving world of Naruto, one surpasses the other in due time.

The following article lists 10 characters who can overpower the Sannin.

Naruto and 9 other characters who can overpower the "Sannin"

1) Nagato

Nagato as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Once the wielder of the Six Paths of Pain, Nagato's Chakra was so powerful throughout the six corpses that it was enough to defeat the most powerful shinobis known to all five nations. While taking Jiraiya as an example, all of his summons and ninjutsu proved futile against the corpses.

Nagato could also easily use Bansho Tenin to pull Jiraiya in and initiate a beatdown. While Jiraiya did take down some of Nagato's Chakra corpses, it was not enough as the latter had so much more in store. As for the other members, the term "Sannin" was named by Hanzo, the one who couldn't be beaten by the three during the Third Great War.

The same guy was practically stomped by Nagato later on. This fact disturbed Jiraiya even more, leading him to wonder if there was anyone strong enough to defeat Hanzo.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

The first-ever wielder of Chakra on Earth, it is safe to say that Kaguya Otsutsuki is still considered the strongest among her entire clan. She wielded three eyes in total, with two being Byakugan and one on her forehead being Rinne Sharingan.

She could easily erase anyone's chakra and teleport her opponents into a different realm, which might be handy while separating the Sannin during a fight. Being an Otsutsuki also meant she did not tire from fighting, which would prove highly advantageous against mortal Chakra users.

3) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Naruto)

The Sage of Six Paths himself, Hagoromo, is also from the Otsutsuki clan, much like his mother, Kaguya. He wields two Rinnegans and one Sharingan, which allows him to hold and use every single elemental Jutsu available. Far from being on par with humans, he even defeated his mother with the help of his brother to seal her away on the Moon.

As far as fighting the three Sannins go, there shouldn't be any doubt about how easily Hagoromo can outstand in terms of durability, power, and all kinds of Jutsu.

4) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Pierrot)

The shinobi who founded the Hidden Leaf village, Hashirama Senju, was considered the God of Shinobi and the strongest of his era. That says a lot about his strength, as his prowess surpassed that of Madara Uchiha, who could easily defeat Kage and tailed beasts during his prime.

Despite knowing all of Kage's secret techniques, Hashirama could easily overpower the three Legendary Sannins, even in a 3v1 fight.

5) Ten-tails Obito

Obito Uchiha as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Obito had numerous layers to his actual power, from being one of the regular Akatsuki members to being the series' main antagonist. Having access to all the tailed beasts, Obito could also wield the powers of Rinnegan and Mangekyo Sharingan, making him stronger than Jiraiya and Tsunade.

Even without Jinchuriki's form, Obito could use Kamui to evade attacks and teleport each Sannin to separate them amidst a fight.

6) Naruto Uzumaki

Despite having numerous hurdles along the way, Naruto Uzumaki did become the strongest shinobi in his village and the Seventh Hokage of the Konohagakure. He wields the power of Kyubi and the Six Paths, making him stronger than the Five Kage during the Fourth Shinobi War.

This means he's stronger than Tsunade and his mentor Jiraiya. While Orochimaru did attain immortality alongside regeneration, he is still vulnerable when it comes to head-on fights with Naruto.

7) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Also, one of the wielders of the Six Paths aside from Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, became one of the most powerful characters in the series. He was strong enough to go head-to-head against Madara Uchiha and was recently shown to fight against literal gods and Otsutsukis.

With the power of Rinnegan and Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke could easily take on the Legendary Sannin all at once.

8) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Madara's power level almost matched that of the strongest in his era, Hashirama Senju. During the Fourth Shinobi Great War, Madara took on the entire force of the allied Shinobi nations and defeated most of them easily. He even surpassed Hashirama at one point by becoming Jinchuriki.

Madara wielded the Sharingan, Rinnegan, Eternal Mangekyo, and Rinne Sharingan, which far overpowers Tsunade's Taijutsu, and Jiraiya's Ninjitsu, alongside Orochimaru's eight branches technique.

9) Might Guy

Might Guy, as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Hailed as the strongest Taijutsu user during the Fourth Shinobi Great War, Might Guy was able to put down Six Paths Madara with eight gates unlocked. Madara's Six Paths was considered the strongest he ever was, and the fact that Might Guy took him down tells the audience the limits of his power.

It might be a close fight, but when it comes to brute force, Might Guy wins against the Sannin.

10) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Naruto)

Itachi's story shaped the foundation of what Hidden Leaf Village became during the Fourth Shinobi War. Wielding the Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan, Itachi's powers were no joke, even against the best Shinobis from the five nations.

Possessing one of the strongest Genjutsu in the series, the Tsukuyomi, Tsunade's strength will eventually fall despite having more physical capabilities than Itachi. Orochimaru himself once declared Itachi to be stronger than him. Similar to Tsunade, Itachi's Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi might be a bit too much for Jiraiya.

