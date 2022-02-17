5 Naruto characters who can beat Sasori single-handedly (& 5 who can't touch him)

Despite his early appearance and defeat in Naruto Shippuden, Sasori of the Red Sand remains one of the franchises’ fiercest fighters. His skills in puppetry and toxicology combine with his remarkable intelligence to create a deadly machine.

Yet even with his strengths, the franchise still has characters that are far more powerful than Sasori. Contrarily, there exist those who Sasori could kill with no problems whatsoever.

Here are five Naruto characters who can beat Sasori single-handedly and five more who can’t touch him.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers

Minato, 4 other Naruto characters who can defeat Sasori effortlessly

1) Hokage Naruto

Naruto seen as Hokage during the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon reaching Hokage status, Naruto is simply on a higher level than Sasori.

Naruto could likely have beaten Sasori even before he became Hokage. The titutar character can create multiple clones of himself, which could overwhelm Sasori's puppet collection. He also has different Rasengan variants that can smash his opponent's puppet form easily.

Naruto's current skill level as Hokage will make it even easier for him to defeat Sasori.

2) Hokage Tsunade

Tsunade seen using the Hundred Healings Jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade’s status as Hokage certainly indicates that she has the general Kunoichi skill and strength needed to fight Sasori. However, her healing capabilities would allow her to win a potential fight with him single-handedly. Her Hundred Healings Jutsu accelerates her cell division to incredible rates, allowing for essentially instantaneous healing.

With this technique, Sasori’s poisons are now completely irrelevant, as are any slashing or stabbing attacks coming from him or his puppets. All things considered, Tsunade could easily defeat Sasori in a one-on-one fight.

3) Minato Namikaze

Minato as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like the previous two entrants, the Fourth Hokage seems more than qualified to beat Sasori in general.

Thanks to the defensive and offensive mobility provided by his Flying Raijin Jutsu, Minato can take down Sasori easily and alone. Sasori’s only hope would be to land a poison hit, which is incredibly unlikely.

4) End-of-series Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sasuke Uchiha seen in Naruto’s closing moments could easily and swiftly defeat Sasori. The Rinnegan’s various defensive viabilities allow Sasuke to avoid getting poisoned, which is likely Sasori’s only win condition.

Overwhelming Sasuke with numbers isn’t quite possible either, thanks to large area-of-effect Jutsu such as the Kirin and various Uchiha Fire-style Jutsu. Essentially, Sasuke’s offensive and defensive capabilities are too great to give Sasori any chance of winning.

5) Obito Uchiha (Fourth Shinobi World War)

Obito, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha, as he was seen during the Fourth Shinobi World War arc, could easily and effortlessly defeat Sasori.

Obito’s Mangekyo Sharingan provides the perfect defense to Sasori’s style of combat. Furthermore, Obito is offensively skilled enough to wear down Sasori into submission.

Tenten, 4 other Naruto characters who can’t touch Sasori

1) Karin Uzumaki

Karin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being skilled in medical and sealing jutsu while possessing a large chakra pool, Karin Uzumaki has almost no offensive capabilities.

While her life force and healing specialties may allow her to survive against Sasori, she’ll almost certainly lose. Furthermore, she’ll likely do so without dealing any significant damage to his true body.

2) Mizuki

Mizuki, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Commonly remembered as the ninja that Naruto beat in the series’ debut episode/chapter, Mizuki is one of the weakest ninjas seen in the entire series. He was easily defeated by the youngest, most inexperienced version of the protagonist seen in the series.

While one can argue that the numerical disadvantage led to Mizuki’s loss, he had plenty of time to finish off his opponent before the Shadow Clone Jutsu was used. Considering his loss in this fight, Mizuki likely wouldn’t even lay a finger on Sasori if the two ever fought.

3) Tenten

Tenten as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten is not made out to be an incredibly strong character, even though her ability to hit her targets is rather impressive. She’s universally agreed upon by the fandom as the series’ weakest ninja, and with good reason.

While one can argue that Tenten can handle her own in a fight, she likely wouldn’t even scratch Sasori.

4) Iruka

Iruka, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being integral to the overarching plot, Iruka is made out to be somewhat irrelevant as a fighter in the series.

Although capable enough to teach future generations, he has never been seen on missions or on the front lines. As a result, it’s a safe assumption Iruka-sensei wouldn’t even damage Sasori in a fight.

5) Ebisu

Enter captionEbisu as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Iruka, Ebisu is clearly capable enough to teach the future generations of Leaf Village Shinobi. However, during the Pain’s Assault arc, he is seen losing to a Pain that a roughly 12-year-old Konohamaru defeats with a Rasengan. While the Rasengan is a powerful technique, it cannot be understated how embarrassing it is for a teacher to quite literally become the student.

Considering this fact, it’s a safe bet that Ebisu is one of Naruto’s weakest fighters and would do no damage to Sasori in a fight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh