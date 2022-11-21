Why Sakura in Sasuke Retsuden is more beloved than in the Naruto canon, explained

With the release of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, Naruto fans were left in a frenzy as Sakura made her long-awaited appearance in the manga adaptation of the light novel. While she was previously subjected to a lot of criticism by fans, it seems like their opinion about her has finally started to change.

It is quite evident that Sakura Haruno as a character is much more beloved in Sasuke Retsuden than her presence in the Naruto canon. While she is often despised by fans in the anime, fans want her to show up more in the latest manga adaptation. This in itself is a huge change, leaving other fans wondering why Sakura is much more beloved in the latest manga adaptation than in Naruto canon.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions.

Sakura Haruno's character development could be the reason why she is more beloved in Sasuke Retsuden

Sakura Haruno as seen in Sasuke Retsuden manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the beginning of Naruto, Sakura was seen as more of a burden as she was often incapable of defending herself. While she did become stronger in the sequel series Naruto: Shippuden, finally being able to stand next to her Team 7 partners as an equal and defeating Sasori with some help from Lady Chiyo, her personality hadn't really changed.

For a long time, she was toxically obsessed with Sasuke, who had tried to kill her twice. That being said, she hadn't changed her habit of hitting Naruto for the smallest of things, which left fans to despise her character and her role in the series. This led fans to give her the title "useless," irrespective of how she contributed to the franchise.

Sakura Harunoas seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, with the release of the Sasuke Retsuden manga adaptation, fans seem to have a new perspective on Sakura's character, as they want more of her in the manga.

This change in perspective boils down to Sakura's character development as an adult. She is now her own woman, devoid of her personality, which was only focused on her obsession with Sasuke. She became the strongest Kunoichi of the Hidden Leaf Village, and in the process also became the Head of the Medical Department.

Now that Sakura is married to Sasuke, her love for him is more justified. She also has a child with him, and often lives alone with her, while her husband travels to other nations for his missions across the land. Even so, she was more mature about her relationship, and knew her duties as Sasuke's wife and Sarada's mother.

Sakura and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden, Sakura plays a vitol role in Sasuke's mission, while the story also continues to progress about the couple's relationship. Unlike other couples who live together, Sasuke and Sakura often spend their time away from each other due to their respective responsibilities.

Thus, Sasuke Retsuden is a fresh breath of air for 'SasuSaku' fans, who could finally see the duo progress as a couple. While they did love each other, both had doubts about their relationship, which the light novel helped eliminate through its delicate storytelling.

This is why Sakura as a character is more beloved is Sasuke Retsuden than in the Naruto canon.

