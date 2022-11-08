Why Naruto fans love Sakura in Sasuke Retsuden, explained

Sasuke Retsuden has begun changing fans' perspectives towards Sakura. The pink-haired kunoichi was first introduced in Naruto as a part of Team 7 under Kakashi Hatake. In the initial stages, she was more of a burden to the team than an asset, incapable of defending herself and being rather demanding and uncooperative at times.

Sakura Uchiha as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, as the series progressed, she matured as an individual and aimed to catch up to her teammates. Her character witnessed significant development in terms of her attitude, thinking, strength and abilities. Yet, there were many who weren't particularly warm towards her.

But the newly-released Sasuke Retsuden manga is changing all of that. Now, fans are eager for her to make an appearance and see the role she is to play in the story.

Naruto fans love Sakura's individual growth in Sasuke Retsuden

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, Sasuke Retsuden is a spin-off novel from the Naruto Shippuden series. It focuses on a journey Sasuke undertakes to find a cure for his ailing friend, Naruto. The Seventh Hokage suffers from a chakra-blocking illness, and the Uchiha is determined to cure him.

Despite Sasuke having the spotlight in this one, Sakura has been the one who has received a lot of love from the Naruto fandom. The kunoichi's introduction in the manga is highly anticipated as she is set to play an essential role in Sasuke Retsuden alongside her husband.

Sakura, as seen during the Fourth Great Ninja War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Previously, Sakura received a lot of criticism from the anime community for several reasons. They disliked how she behaved with Naruto, how she had to be saved in almost every battle and how sometimes she made selfish decisions to get closer to Sasuke.

However, at present, fans are showing her much appreciation and cheering for her in this story, and the reason is absolutely justified. Sakura developed as an individual. She became her own woman, and her love and loyalty to her husband was commendable. She also became one of the strongest kunoichis in the Leaf.

Overall, she grew as a person and a shinobi. All this combined contributed to the love she's receiving.

Sasuke and Sakura share a genuine romance that is evident from their behavior towards each other (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering how it began, Sakura and Sasuke's relationship has always been difficult for fans to digest. Sakura had a near-toxic obsession with him while he tried to kill her twice. Yet, they are among the top-ranked couples in the series. They ended up tying the knot at the end of Shippuden. Thus, there is something genuine and solid about their romance that fans can see clearly.

Final Thoughts

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite her feats, Sakura was subject to a lot of dislikes. She was tagged "useless" even though she saved Naruto's life and took down Akatsuki member Sasori with Lady Chiyo's help. But with Sasuke Retsuden, things are taking a turn for the better. Naruto fans are eager to see her in the new manga and are showing her major appreciation.

She was glimpsed when Sasuke stated that he had a "wife and daughter," which sent fans into a frenzy over her. They are interested in watching the couple tackle this new challenge and also glance at their loving relationship.

Poll : 0 votes