Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6: Kakashi sends a message, Sakura chats with Ganno, and the Map of the Heavens is decoded

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 was released on January 1, 2023, in Japan, and it is safe to say that readers are in for some major revelations. In this series, Sasuke and Sakura are on a mission to find a cure for Naruto in the faraway and mysterious realm of Redaku.

Fans have been following Sasuke and Sakura work together for weeks to learn more about the Ultra Particles that cured Sage of Six Paths. In the previous chapter, the two sneaked inside Zansul's office in a daring attempt, but their findings made little sense.

However, it is in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 that significant progress is made and the gathered information begins to add up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden.

Sasuke and Sakura make significant discoveries in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6

Sasuke manages to get out of Zansul's chamber

Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is still staring at the chicken and stones at the start of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6. He is clearly confused and unable to make sense of it. Zansul is also seen descending the stairs leading to his basement room since he is suspicious of something. He opens the door, and finds that everything is in order.

Sasuke is shown getting distracted while working with Jiji, who inquires if there is a problem. Sasuke was, it turns out, using a shadow clone, which explains how he vanished without detection. He still does not comprehend the function of the chamber, though.

Kakashi sends a message

Kakashi

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, Sakura is visited by a messenger hawk bearing a letter from Kakashi. It informs her that the Prime Minister of Redaku has joined forces with Queen Minari to invade the village of Nagare. Her brother, Prince Nanara, on the other side, is plotting a coup.

Sakura believes that the assets that the Prime Minister had requested Zansul to prepare were used for this purpose. She wonders if the aforementioned assets were kept in the Tartar Observatory itself. She is then shown mailing a letter to Kakashi, notifying him of the events at Redaku.

Sakura chats with Ganno

Sakura

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, Sakura encounters Sasuke's cellmate Ganno while sitting in the cafeteria. He notices her engagement ring and inquires about her husband. He then says that he knows it is Sasuke since he used to sit outside the window staring at almond blossoms before Sakura arrived.

Sakura understands later that Sasuke used to sit and stare at the flowers because they resembled sakura flowers and must have reminded him of her.

Sasuke and Sakura make some breakthroughs

Sakura

Sakura and Sasuke both spent the day making major breakthroughs in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6. The two then meet and share their findings.

Sakura initially realizes that the twelve zodiac signs depicted on the Map of the Heavens are in fact twelve hand signs. The Sage of Six Paths, as the father of chakra, is thought to have employed ninjutsu to conceal the Ultra Particles.

This indicates that doing the hand signs in a specific order will cause the ninjutsu to be released. The arrangement of cards in the winning Star Lines card game hand reveals the correct order to execute the hand signs.

Sasuke, on the other hand, tells her about the lake where the Ultra Particle-containing meteorite fell.

What happened in the Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5?

Sasuke and Sakura

In the previous chapter, fans witnessed Jiji analyzing Meno's actions. He discovered that as long as the captives follow the rules, the creature remains quiet. Penzila, on the other hand, made a mistake and accidentally set Meno on fire.

After learning that a messenger was on his way to meet Zansul, Sakura decided to infiltrate his office. So, Sakura befriended the messenger and prevented him from reaching Zansul.

Instead, she assumed the role of the messenger, while Sasuke took the form of a walking staff. While the disguised Sakura created a distraction inside Zansul's office, Sasuke went to inspect the basement. He found some rocks and a lot of chicken in a room kept in a room.

