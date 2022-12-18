Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5: Sasuke makes a breakthrough, Sakura devises a strategy, and the two sneak into Zansul's office

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 follows Sasuke and Sakura's adventures in Redaku as they seek the antidote that cured the Sage of Six Paths. Sasuke and Sakura were seen working together in the previous chapter to decipher the Map of the Heavens. In this chapter, the two are seen entering dangerous territory, namely the enigmatic Director of Tartar Observatory, Zansul's office.

Sakura has been extremely resourceful since her appearance in the series and has helped Sasuke make quick progress in ways that he alone would not have been able to. The two are now balancing each other and learning so much more about the strange place they have found themselves in.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5.

Sasuke and Sakura take a huge risk in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5

Sasuke deciphers the sketches on the Map of the Heavens

Sakura and the Map of the Heavens (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, Sasuke notices that the fire in the candle is orange, reminding him of the watch fire on one of Penzila's cards as well as Nine-Tails. The rest of the sketches begin to make sense to him once he makes the connection. The ten sketches, he explains to Sakura, represent the ten Tailed beasts.

For the time being, it is unknown what the sketches of the Sage of Six Paths and Tartar represent. The note found in the Book of the Maps stating the stars have increased could be referring to this surplus of images.

Sakura hatches a plan

Sakura shares her plan (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, Sakura requested that Sasuke meet her at the library because she had concocted a plan to gain access to Zansul's office. Sakura is then shown approaching a government official, Fandal, who is traveling from Redaku's capital to meet Zansul, and attempting to gain information from him. The only thing she learns is that the Prime Minister wants to know about the progress.

She then leads the messenger into a room, knocks him out, and takes his identity. Sasuke, on the other hand, transforms into the messenger's staff. They can both sneak into Zansul's office this way.

Sasuke and Sakura enter Zansul's office

Sakura (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, one of the guards, unaware that Sakura is disguised as Fandal, leads her up to the Director's office, where Zansul is present. Sakura throws the staff out of Zansul's line of sight without him noticing. This allows Sasuke to explore the area. Sakura continues to make small talk with Zansul about the water shortage, how they met before, and how Fandal's wife had attended to him.

When Zansul inquires about the Prime Minister's message, she reveals that he is interested in the progress. Zansul responds cryptically that if he receives a formal request, he can send the assets to the capital within a few days. This is most likely a reference to a weapon that the Prime Minister plans to use on another country, according to Kakashi's intel.

Zansul becomes suspicious at this point and inquires about the staff Sakura had brought with her. After a brief panic, she pulls out a fake staff from beneath her cloak and saves the day.

Sasuke enters the basement

Sasuke as seen in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, Sasuke uses Earth Style to make a key to enter the long stairway leading to the basement. He discovers a locked iron door at the bottom of the stairs.

He forges another key to enter the room but is taken aback when he finds that it is filled with hens who are causing quite a commotion. The chapter concludes with a panel depicting Zansul holding a candle and walking presumably toward Sasuke.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Sakura gambling (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, Sakura obtained the keys to the restricted basement area of the library. However, it took a lot of work because she had to make sure Penzila did not win or lose any of the card games, forcing him to forfeit out of frustration.

The Map of the Heavens was revealed to be a book full of paintings of constellations. There was also a Konoha symbol on a piece of paper with an ambiguous message. This only encouraged Sakura and Sasuke to continue their search for the Ultra Particles that could save Naruto's life.

Poll : 0 votes