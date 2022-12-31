Sasuke Retsuden anime: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The first episode of Sasuke Retsuden, which will also be episode 282 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST. This new arc will follow Sasuke and Sakura as they travel through the enigmatic land of Redaku, encountering mysterious obstacles.

Boruto's anime-only Labyrinth Game arc has just ended, and before the story hops into the canonical Code arc, it is taking a brief detour to buy some time because the manga arc is still unfinished.

Having said that, Sasuke Retsuden is very much canonical, having first been published as a light novel co-written by Kishimoto and Jun Esaka. It is currently being serialized as a manga illustrated by Shingo Kimura.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto anime will start the new year by adapting Sasuke Retsuden

Naruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto (image via Pierrot)

The first episode of the anime adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden will be titled Sasuke's Story: Infiltration. Before being made available internationally on streaming services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV, the episode will first air on regional Japanese TV networks like TV TOKYO. It will be released on the dates and times listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am, Sunday, January 8

British Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Central European Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, January 8

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Sunday, January 8

Japanese Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Sunday, January 08

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 8

What to expect in the short new arc?

Sakura as seen in the Boruto anime (image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Retsuden will start with Naruto's undiagnosed illness, which will prompt Sasuke to travel to a remote nation called Redaku in search of a cure. The Sage of Six Paths, who was suffering from the same ailment, met with the astronomer Tartar in Redaku and discovered a cure.

Sasuke will infiltrate the Tartar Observatory, which now functions as a prison, and will immediately notice the strangeness of the place, particularly the director Zansul. Sakura will accompany Sasuke in the guise of a nurse, and the two will investigate Redaku's many secrets together.

What happened in the previous episode?

Boruto and Ouga as seen in Boruto episode 281 (image via Pierrot)

Boruto episode 281 marked the end of the Labyrinth Game arc, in which Ouga put the shinobis through an experimental maze in which they were forced to deal with terrible scenarios. In this episode, Yatsume was revealed to be Ouga. She claimed to be an Inner created by Amado to help with his research.

Her goal was to find a reason to live, so she studied people's true feelings, which are only expressed in desperate circumstances. Boruto was capable of persuading her that life should not be about satisfying one's desires, but rather about pursuing a dream that stirs one's heart. She eventually realized her mistake, found something to live for, and freed everyone she had imprisoned in her genjutsu.

