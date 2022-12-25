Boruto episode 281: Boruto attempts to escape the maze, Oguya appears, and everyone is rescued

Boruto episode 281, titled The Eighth Truth, concludes the ongoing anime-original Labyrinth Game Arc. Fans saw some interesting revelations about Kiseru in the previous episode, who was perceived as a villain actively helping Ouga. The episode ended with Boruto being tasked with saving everyone, shattering the illusion of what was going on.

Today's episode depicts Boruto finally confronting the true Ouga and saving everyone. It also has interesting twists and turns, similar to the maze Boruto is trapped in, that fans will undoubtedly enjoy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

The young Uzumaki rescues everyone in Boruto episode 281

Boruto tries to escape the maze

Boruto, Rokuro, and Yatsume as seen in Boruto episode 281 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 281 starts with Boruto in a room full of people locked up in glass chambers. They are alive but unconscious, much to his relief. Yastume and Rokuro are also awake, probably due to their knowledge that it was all a genjutsu, and the three decide to flee the location first.

The trio run around in circles for some time before realizing it. Then a wall appears, separating Boruto from the others. Rokuro seizes the opportunity and attacks Yatsume in exchange for the map. By the time Boruto finds his way back, Yatsume is flat on the ground and Rokuro has vanished.

Rokuro is shown to have found a place where the air is different, suggesting there might be an escape after all. But behind a door, he finds the puppet of Ouga who attacks him.

Boruto meets Ouga

Ouga as seen in Boruto episode 281 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 281 shows Yatsume telling Boruto that she can no longer control the insect inside her and that once possessed, she will turn on him. Boruto, however, continues running alongside her until she attacks him with her kunai.

She begs him to kill her before she loses control and attacks him again. However, Boruto realizes that the attack did not harm him in the same way that Kiseru's attack did not harm him, indicating that they are still under genjutsu.

He gladly accepts another stabbing, following which Yatsume reveals her true identity: Ouga.

What was Ouga's plan?

Ouga and Boruto as seen in Boruto episode 281 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ouga explains that she conducted the experiment because she is fascinated by people's desires. Putting people in extreme situations brings out their true feelings. She also reveals that she is Amado's eighth Inner, created to aid in his research and that Jigen piqued her interest in desire and its relationship to the life force.

She explains that she carried out the experiment to find a will to live. Her body had begun to wither as a result of the lack of desire. Although her mission has been unsuccessful, she is not violent and has caused no harm to anyone.

Boruto inspires Ouga

Boruto saving Ouga in Boruto episode 281 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next in Boruto episode 281, Ouga explains that if Boruto stabs her with his kunai, the genjutsu would break. She also requests that he remove a scroll in the lab that will wake everyone else up. Boruto, on the other hand, suspects she will not wake up like the others.

She explains that she lacks the kind of willpower that will allow her body to wake up. Boruto instructs her to seek out a dream, rather than a desire, that will stir her heart. And when everything begins to crumble around her, he does not abandon her and even saves her from falling into the void.

Everyone is free to return

Boruto carrying Ouga's letter in Boruto episode 281 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 281, following the inspirational talk and rescue, Ouga is shown sitting up in the laboratory and deciding to awaken the others. On the other hand, Mitsuki steals the Leaf Anbu's communication device. Boruto's voice is heard through the device at the same time. He informs them that they are on a mountainside, but that everyone is fine.

When a Shamo approaches Boruto to deliver a letter, a lively crowd is seen getting ready to leave. The letter is written by Ouga, who expresses how wonderful life feels to her now that she has found her dream.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Kiseru stabbed and then healed Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 280 began with Boruto confronting Kiseru about the deaths of Batta and Fugo. Yatsume and Rokuro appeared as Kiseru attempted to flee. They pursued him and went underground, where they were attacked.

Kiseru fled after a brief fight, dropping his scroll. Shomo discovered it was a mission brief, which meant he was an undercover agent from Leaf Village. Team Sarada, on the other hand, obtained the same information from a Leaf Anbu team.

Meanwhile, as Boruto confronted Kiseru once more to work for Ouga, the latter realized they were all trapped in a genjutsu. Instead of telling the young Uzumaki the truth, he started a fight with him.

Shamo, who was aware of the truth and attempted to stop them, was caught up in the battle. He managed to explain everything before passing out. Boruto was stabbed by Kiseru in order to break the genjutsu and awoke in a glass chamber inside a laboratory at the end of the episode.

