Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 will be released in Japan on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the series on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

In the upcoming Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, Sasuke and Sakura will continue their search for Ultra Particles that will cure Naruto. So far, they have only discovered the Map of the Heavens, which they have been unable to fully decipher. Following the rather daring move of entering Zansul's office in the previous chapter only to be let down, both Sasuke and Sakura will make progress in this chapter.

Sasuke and Sakura will finally find what they have been looking for in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6

The fifth chapter of the original light novel will be adapted in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6. After weeks of watching the protagonists dig around without making progress, this chapter will reward readers with some major revelations. It will be released on the dates and times listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 31

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 31

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 31

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 31

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, December 31

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, December 31

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, January 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 1

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 will take place a few days after the previous chapter's events. Fans will learn about the Redaku Prime Minister's invasion of Nagare Village and Prince Nanara's decision to depose him as a result. It was previously revealed that the Prime Minister intended to wage wars, and it is possible that Zansul had a weapon ready for him. Aside from Sakura's interaction with a coworker and her philosophical musings on the arbitrariness of human actions, readers will also see some discoveries.

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, Sakura will explain how Penzila's seemingly random card sequence is actually a manual for some ninjutsu, while Sasuke will tell her about the lake where the meteorite containing Ultra Particles fell. At night, the two will go there and some pretty interesting things will take place, including dragons appearing.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 opened with Sasuke's cellmates attempting to comprehend Meno's behavior. They see that if everyone follows the rules, the beast will remain pacified. This could be useful for Sasuke and Sakura later on as they continue to explore Tartar.

Next, fans witnessed Sasuke and Sakura attempting to infiltrate Zansul's office by impersonating Redaku's Prime Minister's messenger. He was sent to Tartar to ask Zansul how things were going. But Sakura intercepted him and knocked him out before he could reach his destination.

Inside Zansul's office, the disguised Sakura created a distraction while Sasuke went to investigate the basement, which is only accessible through the office. He discovered some rocks and lots of chicken in a room with an iron door.

