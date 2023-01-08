Boruto episode 282: Sasuke Retsuden arc begins, Sasuke encounters a new adversary and his mysterious pet

Boruto episode 282 kicks off a new arc by adapting Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust.

The previous episode concluded the Labyrinth Game arc, in which Boruto managed to free everyone from Ouga's genjutsu. Ouga was revealed to be an Inner created by Amado for the purpose of his research. She had been looking for a reason to live, which is why she carried out the experiment.

The Sasuke Retsuden arc is told as a flashback in Boruto episode 282. Sasuke is concerned about Kara's victims, and his investigations have led him near the Land of Redaku, which he had visited previously for a different reason. This, along with a couple of women discussing wedding rings, jogs Sasuke's memory of his adventures with Sakura in the mysterious country.

In Boruto episode 282, Sasuke begins his undercover investigation in Redaku's Tartar Observatory

Information about Redaku

Tartar Observatory as seen in Boruto episode 282 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 282, we first learn about Redaku. Their king has died, and the Prime Minister now rules over the famine-stricken land. Kakashi has become close to the young prince Nanare, who lives in Nagare Village, and has taken on the role of tutor for him.

The old Observatory, established by astronomer Janmaru Tartar, is located on a mountain peak at an elevation of 5000 meters. However, the Tartar facility is now a detention center where prisoners are forced to construct a new giant telescope. Later, it is revealed that Princess Minari sides with the Prime Minister, who orders Nanare to evacuate Nagare.

Sasuke becomes a prisoner

Sasuke as a prisoner in Boruto episode 282 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To begin with, Sasuke is aware that the Sage of the Six Paths left some documents at the Tartar Observatory during his stay. So he disguises himself as a prisoner in order to infiltrate and investigate.

Sasuke is assigned to the canteen with his new cellmates, Jiji, Penil, and Ganno. They are pleasant and welcoming, but another gang of inmates is hostile and attempts to assault Sasuke. The Uchiha, on the other hand, takes them down swiftly without breaking a sweat. While the guards debate whether to detain him, Director Zansul gets involved and lets him go because he did not initiate the brawl.

Meno appears

Meno as seen in Boruto episode 282 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the inmates who attempted to attack Sasuke but escaped relatively unscathed is driven to flee by fear. As he runs towards the boundary wall, we see the silhouette of a tailed creature. Later, when it is time for the inmates to begin working, they discover his body in a ditch.

Sasuke is taken aback to see a massive lizard-like beast feasting on the body. Jiji explains that it is Meno, a carnivorous dragon-beast, who guards the prison.

Sasuke sneaks out at night

Meno and Sasuke fight in Boruto episode 282 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiji and Penzila are gambling in Sasuke's cell at night. Sasuke agrees to play a round after initially refusing. He wagers a gemstone in exchange for a favor. He, of course, cheats and wins, and then directs Penzila to distract the guards in case the patrol arrives. Despite Penzila's warnings that Sasuke will be attacked by Meno if he does not have a cloth pass, he is ignored.

Sasuke speculates that Meno is a Summoning Animal and Zansul is the summoner. At this moment, the beast appears and charges at Sasuke. Sasuke tries using genjutsu but quickly realizes it does not work on the beast. He engages in a physical fight and slashes Meno's claws with a kunai. Following this, the beast flees.

Sasuke's new adversary shares a secret

Sasuke and Zansul as seen in Boruto episode 282 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is surprised the next morning to see the beast walking around the compound without a scratch on its body. Zansul appears at this point and confronts Sasuke about attacking his pet. But Sasuke has his own concerns, so he attempts to use genjutsu. In an unexpected twist, genjutsu does not work on Zansul.

It turns out that he has glass eyes. Before leaving, the Director praises Sasuke's observation skills as even the people he works with do not know about this secret.

Boruto episode 282 presents a fast-paced adaptation of the light novel that covers the prologue and first chapter. Shingo Kimura is adapting the book into a manga that will be released biweekly and can be read on the Viz Media and MANGAPlus websites, as well as the Shonen Jump+ app.

