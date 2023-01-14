Sasuke Retsuden: Why Sasuke fights a dinosaur, explained

Sasuke Retsuden, the light novel by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka, which was recently incorporated into Boruto episode 282, contains a scene in which Sasuke is shown fighting a dinosaur-like creature. Fans have come to know the creature as Meno, who lives at the Tartar Observatory.

The Tartar Observatory is located in the Land of Redaku, where Sasuke has gone in search of a cure for Naruto's mystery illness. This is where the Sage of Six Paths, who was suffering from the same sickness, met the astronomer, Tartar, and recovered.

Readers of Shingo Kimura's Sasuke Retsuden manga series have already seen much more of Meno, though there is still a lot more to come.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden manga, light novel, and anime adaptation.

In Sasuke Retsuden, why does Meno attack Sasuke?

Sasuke is at the Tartar Observatory, which has been transformed into a prison, to see if the Sage of Six Paths left any documents that could lead him to what cured him. For that, he had to slip out of his cell at night, where he met Meno, who was in charge of keeping the prison facility in order in Sasuke Retsuden.

While Meno charged at him, Sasuke refrained from going all out and arousing suspicion. However, when Genjutsu did not work on the beast, he was forced to resort to violence. He had to sever Meno's claws with his kunai. However, the next day, Sasuke discovered that Meno had entirely healed himself.

While Meno presents a threat to Sasuke, Jiji discovers that the beast is tame and will let people pat him as long as they follow the rules. However, if the rule-breaker makes one mistake, Meno will attack them.

Fans may look forward to the next conflict between Sasuke and Meno in the Boruto anime, in which, despite having the cloth pass, Sasuke will be forced to face the beast in a fight that will not go as smoothly as the first time. The Uchiha will almost lose consciousness as a result of his sharp and poisonous claws.

Fans may expect fascinating twists later in the series, including another fight, in which Sasuke will not defeat Meno.

What is Meno?

Meno as seen in the Sasuke Retsuden arc of Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meno has already been shown to have two exceedingly dangerous abilities: immunity to Genjutsu and high regenerative power. While Sasuke initially thought he was a Summoning Animal and that Zansul was his summoner, he quickly abandoned the hypothesis because having the beast around all day would take an unimaginable level of chakra, thereby making it unlikely.

It will be revealed that Meno has been restored by the kinjutsu, known as Impure World Reincarnation, just like the other dragons that will be released on earth. Meno was resurrected by Zansul and Jiji from millions of year-old fossils discovered at the Observatory.

Both the manga and the anime will feature a great deal of drama. Fans will see that Meno is much more than an aggressive monster; he is a sophisticated and even sensitive being. However, individuals will have to wait until Sunday, January 15, 2023, 5.30 pm JST, when Boruto episode 283 airs for more Sasuke versus Meno action.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes