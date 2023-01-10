Boruto episode 283: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 283 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will be shown on local Japanese television networks such as TV TOKYO, as well as globally on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The previous episode of Boruto included an animated rendition of the Sasuke Retsuden light novel. Sasuke has journeyed to the Land of Redaku in pursuit of a cure for Naruto's undiagnosed ailment. Meanwhile, Kakashi is seen with Redaku's Prince Nanare in the Village Nagare.

The episode ended with a shocking twist that piqued viewers' interest for the next episode. Boruto episode 283 will see Sasuke continuing his adventure as he delves deeper into Redaku's mysteries.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sasuke will meet Sakura in the distant Land of Redaku in Boruto episode 283

Release date and time and what to expect

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 283 Preview [English Sub] (HQ)



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: Constellations” (1/15) Boruto Episode 283 Preview [English Sub] (HQ) Title: “Sasuke’s Story: Constellations” (1/15) https://t.co/mNQze3c1HL

The following is the international release schedule for Boruto episode 283, titled Sasuke Retsuden: Constellations:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am, Sunday, January 15

British Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Central European Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, January 15

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 15

Based on the preview of Boruto episode 283, Sakura will be introduced in this episode. She will deliver news from Kakashi and direct Sasuke towards a more specific goal rather than simply wandering Tartar in search of anything left behind by the Sage of Six Paths. Sakura's importance in this arc cannot be overstated, as we will witness her advance from delivering messages to obtaining keys to making substantial breakthroughs.

A quick recap of the previous episode

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 282, titled Sasuke Retsuden: Infiltration, began with a flashback to Sasuke's time at Redaku, which he was reminded of while looking for Kara's victims. Redaku is portrayed as a kingdom in disarray after its King's death and the ensuing famine. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is shown to have assumed command.

In this episode, Sasuke decided to go to the Tartar Observatory, where Hagoromo's records could still remain, after finding that Naruto had the same ailment as the Sage of Six Paths. Sasuke had to enter Tartar as a prisoner as it is now a detention center where inmates are forced to construct a massive telescope.

Soon after, he learned of Meno, the curious and highly hostile dragon-beast who maintains order in Tartar, and his master, Zansul, the Director of the Observatory, on whom genjutsu does not work since his eyes are made of glass.

The story being adapted is really fascinating, and if done properly, as the illustrator has done with his manga version, it will be extremely well received. However, based on the first episode of the arc, the pace is too fast, and the adaptation has omitted a lot of meaningful details.

Poll : 0 votes