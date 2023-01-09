Boruto anime forgets that Sasuke lost an arm

In Boruto episode 282, the animators forgot for a fraction of a second that Sasuke is supposed to be missing an arm. Although the Sasuke Retsuden arc is set in the past and is recounted in flashbacks, it takes place when Sasuke is already over thirty and has lived a significant portion of his life without his arm.
Sasuke Retsuden, also translated as Sasuke’s story, is set in the Land of Redaku and follows Sasuke and Sakura on a quest to find a cure for Naruto’s illness. The short Sasuke Retsuden arc in Boruto anime is based on a light novel co-written by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka, which is also being adapted into a short spinoff manga by Shingo Kimura.
Boruto episode 282 shows Sasuke as still having both of his arms
In which scene of Boruto episode 282 does Sasuke grow back his arm?
In one shot from Boruto episode 282, fans see Sasuke from behind with both arms restored. For those who missed it, the mistake appears at around 8 minutes and 32 seconds, right after Sasuke defeats a bunch of convicts and just before he is set to be taken by the jail guards.
Sasuke was escorted to the canteen of the Tartar Observatory, which also serves as a prison, and introduced to his cellmates Jiji, Ganno, and Penzila. While they were eating, a prisoner mock-bowed Sasuke before trying to catch him off guard by attacking him with a fork.
Obviously, Sasuke caught the fork before it could hurt him. The enraged prisoner and his group then attempted to assert dominance over the newcomer Sasuke.
How have fans reacted to this fiasco?
Since it was only a split-second affair in Boruto episode 282, fans have remained rather cool about the situation. The majority of fans agreed that such errors are unavoidable in the messy business of creating animations week after week.
Some chastised the crew for making such a blunder, citing Sasuke’s importance as a character and the significance of the incident in which he lost his arm.
Others have rebuked the critics for being too harsh and failing to see how tough the job is. They have also pointed out that similar errors occur all the time in anime.
As always, several Twitter users replied with humor rather than hostility or sympathy.
How did Sasuke lose his arm?
Sasuke lost his arm in Naruto Shippuden after the events of the Fourth Great Shinobi War. Sasuke and Naruto had a final showdown at the Valley of the End, where they attacked each other with Chidori and Rasengan, respectively, and both lost an arm.
Tsunade employed Hashirama’s regenerative cells to make a prosthetic limb for Naruto’s severed hand, but Sasuke chose to go without one. He genuinely declined the prosthetic arm because he felt it necessary to repent for all the wrongs he had committed.
He was a nuisance to the Shinobi world for a while as he sought vengeance. However, losing an arm did not make him any less powerful, as he utilized his katana and other ninja techniques.