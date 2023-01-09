Boruto anime forgets that Sasuke lost an arm

In Boruto episode 282, the animators forgot for a fraction of a second that Sasuke is supposed to be missing an arm. Although the Sasuke Retsuden arc is set in the past and is recounted in flashbacks, it takes place when Sasuke is already over thirty and has lived a significant portion of his life without his arm.

Sasuke Retsuden, also translated as Sasuke’s story, is set in the Land of Redaku and follows Sasuke and Sakura on a quest to find a cure for Naruto’s illness. The short Sasuke Retsuden arc in Boruto anime is based on a light novel co-written by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka, which is also being adapted into a short spinoff manga by Shingo Kimura.

Boruto episode 282 shows Sasuke as still having both of his arms

In which scene of Boruto episode 282 does Sasuke grow back his arm?

Pride @PridefuISin SASUKE’S ARM SOMEHOW GREW BACK IN THE BORUTO ANIME SASUKE’S ARM SOMEHOW GREW BACK IN THE BORUTO ANIME 😭 https://t.co/ardC0q3kZc

In one shot from Boruto episode 282, fans see Sasuke from behind with both arms restored. For those who missed it, the mistake appears at around 8 minutes and 32 seconds, right after Sasuke defeats a bunch of convicts and just before he is set to be taken by the jail guards.

Sasuke was escorted to the canteen of the Tartar Observatory, which also serves as a prison, and introduced to his cellmates Jiji, Ganno, and Penzila. While they were eating, a prisoner mock-bowed Sasuke before trying to catch him off guard by attacking him with a fork.

Obviously, Sasuke caught the fork before it could hurt him. The enraged prisoner and his group then attempted to assert dominance over the newcomer Sasuke.

How have fans reacted to this fiasco?

Since it was only a split-second affair in Boruto episode 282, fans have remained rather cool about the situation. The majority of fans agreed that such errors are unavoidable in the messy business of creating animations week after week.

Some chastised the crew for making such a blunder, citing Sasuke’s importance as a character and the significance of the incident in which he lost his arm.

James 🥼🔬🎮🧑🏾‍🦱🛫🌅 @Prof_JamesJN @PridefuISin I knew something was wrong with this adaptation when they legit skipped most of the beginning of manga 🤦🏾‍♂️well that’s enough boruto for me once more @PridefuISin I knew something was wrong with this adaptation when they legit skipped most of the beginning of manga 🤦🏾‍♂️well that’s enough boruto for me once more https://t.co/KntAdZL240

【 ᴏꜱʜɪ ɴᴏ ᴋɪɴɢᴊᴀᴍᴇꜱ 】- JULY ’23 🥂 @KiingJxmes I don’t hate boruto but every month since last year its gotten harder and harder to not @PridefuISin Nah this is actually pitiful and kinda sadI don’t hate boruto but every month since last year its gotten harder and harder to not @PridefuISin Nah this is actually pitiful and kinda sad 💀 I don’t hate boruto but every month since last year its gotten harder and harder to not 😭

David @thatguydavid718 @AnimeAjay Just when I gave Pierrot credit for Bleach, they end up giving Sasuke his arm back @AnimeAjay Just when I gave Pierrot credit for Bleach, they end up giving Sasuke his arm back 😂 https://t.co/IB4DhnZs1l

Others have rebuked the critics for being too harsh and failing to see how tough the job is. They have also pointed out that similar errors occur all the time in anime.

See Me Now @SeeMeNow12345



You can see that with Attack On Titan and plent of other animes @PridefuISin Two anime at a time man I know animators have it rough especially trying to remember everything and the eventsYou can see that with Attack On Titan and plent of other animes @PridefuISin Two anime at a time man I know animators have it rough especially trying to remember everything and the events You can see that with Attack On Titan and plent of other animes

As always, several Twitter users replied with humor rather than hostility or sympathy.

MS @Manvith24 @PridefuISin Shanks is on his way to meet sasuke @PridefuISin Shanks is on his way to meet sasuke

NitroReviews(@Youtube) @Patbacknitro @PridefuISin Could be an imposter pretending to be Sasuke. Let's wait till we see the face @PridefuISin Could be an imposter pretending to be Sasuke. Let's wait till we see the face 😑 https://t.co/VmDXWaqpEP

moho✨ @whiteb155 @PridefuISin How is it easier to draw the arm than not draw it bruh @PridefuISin How is it easier to draw the arm than not draw it bruh

How did Sasuke lose his arm?

Sasuke lost his arm in Naruto Shippuden after the events of the Fourth Great Shinobi War. Sasuke and Naruto had a final showdown at the Valley of the End, where they attacked each other with Chidori and Rasengan, respectively, and both lost an arm.

Tsunade employed Hashirama’s regenerative cells to make a prosthetic limb for Naruto’s severed hand, but Sasuke chose to go without one. He genuinely declined the prosthetic arm because he felt it necessary to repent for all the wrongs he had committed.

He was a nuisance to the Shinobi world for a while as he sought vengeance. However, losing an arm did not make him any less powerful, as he utilized his katana and other ninja techniques.

