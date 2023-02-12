New key visual for Boruto: Code Invasion Arc revealed

Fans have been looking forward to this day since the announcement that the Code arc would be adapted into the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime in the JUMP Festa Super Stage event 2023. With only a few hours till the first episode of the new arc is aired, Viz Media's official Twitter account has released a new key visual to hype things up.

The hype surrounding Boruto episode 287 is justified as the anime is finally returning to content from the manga after more than a year, having recently produced the original Labyrinth Game arc and then the adaptation of the Sasuke Retsuden light novel.

Fans can expect to see Code as the main antagonist, as well as two new and possibly more powerful threats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto anime.

New Boruto artwork hypes up the Code arc

Eida makes her debut in the latest Boruto anime key visual! A new arc begins tomorrow!Eida makes her debut in the latest Boruto anime key visual! A new arc begins tomorrow! 👀Eida makes her debut in the latest Boruto anime key visual! ✨ https://t.co/lbfP1UUOkX

The newly released poster portrays Kawaki, Eida, Boruto, and what appears to be a claw, possibly belonging to the new arc's eponymous antagonist, Code. In the new visual, Kawaki appears grave and focused, whereas Boruto is agitated and holding a kunai in his hand. Eida, who is situated at the center, is stone-faced, her long blue hair dominating the background.

Eida, a cyborg created by Amado, will be one of the new characters introduced in this arc, most likely in the first episode. Both her voice actor and the specifics of her character design in the anime are yet to be revealed.

Earlier screen captures of Code's updated look and new art style for the Boruto episode 287 were widely circulated on the internet. They garnered a positive response from fans eager to see what has been one of the manga's best arcs so far.

What to expect from the Code Arc?

The main antagonist Code's new more manga accurate look from the upcoming Boruto arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Code arc will begin with the appearance of Code, the last active Inner Kara member, who will look to avenge Isshiki and become a celestial being. He will seek out Boruto and Kawaki in order to grow the God Tree and harvest the Chakra fruit.

Eida and Daemon, two cyborgs developed by Amado and endowed with shinjutsu abilities from Shibai's remains, will also appear as Code's allies.

Animedia Magazine has provided the summary for the next several episodes. They reveal that since Code's plot will be discovered by Naruto and others, thanks to Amado, Konoha will be alerted and will put Kawaki and Boruto under surveillance. This will only irritate Kawaki, who will decide to take matters into his own hands in order to defend Naruto and Konoha.

What happens next remains to be seen, although it is unlikely that the anime will adapt the whole arc in one go. It will most likely introduce some fillers and buy some more time for the manga to progress.

