Boruto Code arc: Expected episode count, important characters, and more

Boruto’s Code arc will premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will be broadcast on local Japanese television networks such as TV TOKYO. International viewers, on the other hand, can watch the episode on streaming websites such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

It has been much more than a year since fans have gotten an arc directly from the manga, which is why there is such excitement for the upcoming Code arc. Boruto's future episodes have a lot to offer in terms of new adversaries and lore. And, if one considers recent events in the manga, this arc will dramatically alter the trajectory of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Everything to know about Boruto's Code arc

What to expect from the Code arc, and who will the main characters be?

Eida, Code, and Daemon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto and Sasuke are both weaker now, having lost Kurama and Rinnegan in Boruto, respectively. In the Code arc, however, some immensely powerful enemies will surface, seeking revenge for what happened to Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Code, Isshiki's unsuccessful vessel and most ardent follower, will attempt to become a celestial entity. Eida and Daemon, cyborgs developed by the devious scientist Amado, will join him.

The Otsutsuki have also emerged as key figures in the Boruto universe. Fans will hear about the Otsutsuki God Shibai, who used Karma to constantly resurrect himself and ate so many Chakra Fruits that he eventually attained godhood.

As a result, he could perform shinjutsu, the highest level of ninjutsu. It will be revealed that his remains were implanted into the bodies of Code, Eida, and Daemon, turning them virtually invincible.

Meanwhile, fans may expect Boruto to get Otsutsukified and form a mental linkage with Momoshiki. As the arc proceeds, fans can expect a lot more drama surrounding Otsutsuki.

Who is on the animation team?

The team animating the Code arc has also piqued the interest of fans, who are extremely pleased with the crew and the new animation style.

Here are the folks who are reported to be working on the initial episodes of Boruto's Code arc:

For episode 287:

Directed by: Ayumu Ono/Masayuki Kouda

Storyboard: Yukihiro Matsushita/Masayuki Kouda

Animation Director: Park Myoung-hun/Ranko Nakabayashi/Tsutomu Ono/Rinako Nishihara/Ai Mochida

Screenplay: Masaya Honda

Production cooperation: Jiwoo Animation

For episode 288:

Directed by: Yuta Suzuki/Masayuki Kouda

Storyboard: Atsushi Wakabayashi

Chief Animation Director: Kumiko Kato

Script: Hideto Tanaka

Production cooperation: Hanjin Animation

For episode 289:

Director: Yusuke Onoda/Masayuki Kouda

Storyboard: Yukihiro Matsushita

Chief Animation Director: Ichiro Uno

Screenplay: Masaya Honda

Production cooperation: Mouse

For episode 290:

Direction/Storyboard: Yoshifumi Sasahara

Animation director: Park Myoung-hun

Chief animation director: Kumiko Kato/Rinako Nishihara/

Screenplay: Masaya Honda

Production cooperation: Jiwoo Animation

However, Boruto has not officially released any new key visuals or the names of voice actors for new yet major characters such as Eida and Daemon.

What is the projected number of episodes?

Kawaki as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since the Code arc is still running in the manga, it cannot be ascertained how many episodes will be broadcast in total.

Furthermore, there are reports that the Code arc will be split into at least two parts, with filler material in between. However, provided the creators do not include fillers or interfere with the flow, and adapt roughly one chapter at a time, adapting the 21 chapters of the Code arc, from chapters 56 to 77, should take around 20 episodes.

Poll : 0 votes