Boruto anime's Code Arc synopsis revealed in Magazine interview

The Code arc will kick off with Boruto episode 287, which will air on February 12, 2023, and will adapt chapters 56 and onwards from the manga. Meanwhile, summaries of a few upcoming episodes, starting with episode 288, have been published in Animedia Magazine, along with the dates on which they will be televised.

Fans are ecstatic about the anime's entry into the Code arc, as it has been a long time since any manga material has been adapted for television. Given the manga arc is now nearing its climax, it appears to be the perfect time for characters like Code, Eida, and Daemon to make an impact in the anime with their immense powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto anime.

What to expect from the upcoming Boruto Code arc episodes?

Boruto episode 288 summary

Code as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the summary published in Animedia Magazine, Boruto episode 288, which will be titled Captive Slaves, will air on February 19, 2023. It will follow Boruto training alongside Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki in order to compete against the newly established antagonist, Code. However, Kawaki will appear unhappy with the slow progress, resulting in a dispute between him and Boruto.

In the meantime, Code will be seen at the base of Boro's religious organization. There, Code will awaken Eida. It will be revealed that she is a cyborg created by Amado. She is also a former senior executive in Kara as well as the former head of the engineering division's research and development department.

She will also be shown to possess Senrigan, a shinjutsu, as well as a dangerous love charm power.

Boruto episode 289 summary

In Boruto episode 289, titled Capabilities, which will be released on February 26, 2023, Kawaki will lose some of his powers as a consequence of losing his Karma, and he will begin to worry about not being able to protect Naruto and Konoha.

Knowing what Kawaki is thinking, Amado will say something to aggravate him. Kakei Sumire, Amado's assistant, who will also be present, will get nervous and question if her superior is up to something. While this is happening, it will be revealed that Code has teamed up with Eida to exact his revenge.

Eida will then introduce a new ally for their quest.

Summary of Boruto episode 290

Boruto, Naruto, and Kawaki as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to Animedia Magazine, Boruto episode 290 will be titled Signs and will show how both Boruto and Kawaki will be deemed to be in danger from Code and hence put under surveillance. The guards will continue to keep watch over them as the days pass. Boruto will eventually become tired of the arrangement.

Around this time, Kawaki will have learned something from Nara Shikadai and Yamanaka Inojin and will be able to figure out a way to mask his chakra and thus evade both the guards and the sensory team of Konoha.

Even Naruto will be oblivious of what is going on, despite the fact that Kawaki will be mobilizing to protect him. Boruto, on the other hand, will be able to detect Kawaki's movements, thanks to a weird intuition. As manga readers are already aware, all of this will become incredibly significant later on.

Boruto episodes can be watched on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO on Sundays, as well as on international streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

